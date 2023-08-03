See the full cast of BBC drama Wolf and where you've seen them before

BBC began airing its one-of-a-kind thriller series, Wolf, earlier this week and fans have been hooked by not only the plot but by the brilliant cast.

The show features a number of TV stars who have appeared in plenty of other great titles in recent years. So, if you recognise a few of the actors in Wolf but want to know where you've seen them before, look no further…

WATCH: The official trailer for BBC's Wolf

Ukweli Roach plays DI Jack Caffery

Leading the cast of Wolf is Ukweli Roach who plays the role of DI Jack Caffery. Jack is riddled by his obsession with a former neighbour who he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 90s. This storyline soon collides with the storyline involving a family being trapped in their homes by two psychopaths' murderous games, and soon a race against time begins.

It's likely fans will recognise Ukweli from his roles in other popular TV shows of late including The Midwich Cuckoos, Annika, and Blindspot. He's also had a part in the hit ITV drama, Grantchester.

© Simon Ridgway Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffrey in Wolf

Iwan Rheon plays Molina

Molina is one of the hitmen in Wolf alongside his partner, Honey (see below). Molina and Honey together are described as "mismatched professionals put together on a job" who end up capturing and terrorising a family in their own home.

Game of Thrones fans will certainly know of Iwan Rheon thanks to his role in the HBO drama as Ramsay Bolton, but he's only known for his part as Simon in E4's hit show, Misfits. Earlier this year, he spoke to HELLO! about his role in Channel 4's dark series, The Light in the Hall.

© Simon Ridgway Iwan Rheon in Wolf on BBC

Sacha Dhawan plays Honey

As mentioned, Honey is the "professional partner" of Molina's, and Honey is described as the more sharp and focused man on the job. Playing the role of Honey is Sacha Dhawan – an actor perhaps best known for playing The Master in Doctor Who.

Sacha has also starred in The History Boys, Dracula, Sherlock, Line of Duty, and The Great.

© Simon Ridgway Sacha Dhawan as Honey in Wolf

Juliet Stevenson plays Matilda Anchor-Ferrers

Matilda is the matriarch of the Anchor-Ferrers who is married to her husband Oliver. Together they share two children including Lucia. The Anchor-Ferrers family end up being held hostage in their own sprawling country mansion by Molina and Honey.

Juliet Stevenson is the actress who plays Matilda and viewers will no doubt recognise the esteemed actress for her many roles in well-known films and television shows. Some of her credits include: Bend it Like Beckham, Professor T, The Village, Atlantis, and Secret Invasion.

© Simon Ridgway Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf

Owen Teale plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Playing Matilda's wealthy and well-connected husband Oliver is Welsh actor Owen Teale. Owen previously appeared in other popular BBC crime drama, Line of Duty, in which he played the Commissioner, but he's also starred in Games of Thrones, Torchwood and A Discovery of Witches.

© BBC Owen Teale in Wolf

Sian Reese-Williams plays DI Maia Lincoln

Sain Reese-Williams plays the role of DI Lincoln in Wolf, who is described as having history with Jack. Like her co-star Owen, Sian has also previously appeared in Line of Duty, and she's starred in popular soaps such as Holby City and Emmerdale.

© Tom Jackson Sian Reese-Williams in BBC's Wolf

Who else stars in Wolf?

Other names appearing in Wolf include: Annes Elwy as Lucia Anchor-Ferrers; Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody; Kai Owen as DI Matthews and Anthony Webster as Ivan Penderecki.