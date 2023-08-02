BBC's Wolf episode two leaves viewers seriously divided

Wolf on BBC began this week and while many were loving the first episode, the second instalment of the drama series left many watching at home divided.

Taking to social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter, plenty of viewers were quick to share their verdict – but there was a mixed response.

WATCH: The official trailer for Wolf on BBC

One person was quick to brand the new series as "appalling" in a brutally honest review. "#Wolf appalling, very immature writing, does not exercise the little grey cells," they wrote.

Another said: "How do the BBC manage to get it so wrong so many times? What started as an intriguing, slightly dark drama quickly turned into a 'trying too hard to be darkly humorous' pile of [expletive]. A very bad taste pile of [expletive] actually."

Despite some harsh words from some of those watching, others were quick to jump to the defence of the programme and label it brilliant. One simply wrote: "Episode two was even better!" As another tweeted: "Totally off the wall! Watch it & be mesmerized by the amazing cast - especially @sacha_dhawan - do I love him or hate him??? #Wolf #BBC."

A third positive review read: "So many people slating this. Given we are only on episode two. The evil of the two 'coppers' in the house making it light is just a way of highlighting their complete evil. It's cleverly written as we don't know what is happening. Might disappoint in the end but too early."

For those who have yet to catch up with the opening episode, the horror-thriller is based on a series of best-selling novels from Mo Hayder, and follows two distinct and sinister storylines.

The full synopsis reads: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it is a thrilling, nail-biting, and deeply disturbing race against time."

If the plot isn't enough to grip you, then the impressive cast might. Leading the way is Ukweli Roach, best known for his role in The Midwich Cuckoos, as DI Jack Caffery. Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan plays Honey and Misfits and Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon plays the part of Molina.

Also appearing in the cast are other familiar faces such as Owen Teale (Line of Duty), who plays Anchor-Ferrers family patriarch, Oliver, alongside Bend It Like Beckham actress Juliet Stevenson as his on-screen wife Matilda and Hidden actress Annes Elwy as daughter Lucia.