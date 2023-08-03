BBC's Wolf: viewers make same complaint over 'annoying' detail in new thriller

BBC One's new drama, Wolf, made its debut earlier this week and while viewers have been loving the addictive series, some have picked up on an "annoying" detail.

At the end of each episode, a preview clip is played which teases what's to come in the next instalment. Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, viewers complained that the preview spoils the next episode.

WATCH: Are you enjoying the BBC's new drama, Wolf?

One person wrote: "The long preview at the end is annoying #wolf," while another added: "No preview of next week, gutted! Said no one ever! #Wolf."

A third viewer commented: "Mo Hayder is my absolute favourite crime writer, so I was very excited to see the first episode of the BBC's adaptation of #Wolf. So far, so good, but we definitely did not need the preview of the next episode right after that cliffhanger! #giveitachance," while another added: "The BBC spoiling the next episode of Wolf at the end of the previous one is a baffling decision. #bbcwolf."

© Simon Ridgway Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffrey in Wolf

However, not all viewers were bothered by the preview clips and have also taken to social media to praise the gripping drama. One person wrote: "Wow #Wolf Best thing I've seen in ages on @BBCOne. Gripping edge-of-the-seat stuff and that's just episode one," while another commented: "Omg this is dark! But gripping! #wolf."

Fans who have already binge-watched the entire series have encouraged others to stream the compelling show. One person wrote: "Binge watched this incredible series yesterday, and it did not disappoint. Well worth the watch," while another added: "You all need to watch this/binge this/enjoy this. I would truly say it's one of the best shows on the BBC in years."

© Simon Ridgway Juliet Stevenson, Owen Teale and Annes Elwy as the Anchor-Ferrers family

What is Wolf about?

For those unfamiliar with the new drama, Wolf is a horror-thriller series which is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder. The story follows young detective Jack Caffery, who becomes obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his ten-year-old brother in the 90s. The synopsis asks: "Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?"

© Simon Ridgway Sacha Dhawan as Honey and Iwan Rheon as Molina in Wolf

In a parallel storyline set in Wales, the Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath's twisted games.

"When the two narratives collide, it is a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time," the synopsis teases.

© Simon Ridgway Viewers complained about the preview at the end of each episode

Who stars in Wolf? Meet the cast

Leading the cast in the role of DI Jack Caffery is Ukweli Roach [The Midwich Cuckoos], while Sacha Dhawan [Doctor Who] plays Honey and Iwan Rheon [Game of Thrones] plays Molina.

Line of Duty star Owen Teale plays Anchor-Ferrers family patriarch, Oliver, alongside Atlantis actress Juliet Stevenson, who portrays his on-screen wife Matilda, and Hidden star Annes Elwy as their daughter Lucia.

© James Pardon The series was filmed in Wales

Also featuring in the drama are Sian Reese-Williams as DI Lincoln, Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody and Kai Owen as DI Matthews.