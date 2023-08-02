The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows fans with incredible restoration amid show break

The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher has impressed fans once again with his incredible clock restoration skills.

In a short video posted to the show's official Instagram account, the horologist can be seen getting to work on a clock from the 1960s.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows fans with incredible clock restoration

The clip features brief flashes that show the BBC star dismantling and repairing the inner workings of the clock and it's safe to say fans were wowed by the transformation.

© Guy Levy/BBC Steve is a popular expert on the show

Taking to the comments section, one person wrote: "Love watching Steve bring things back to life. Such a talented man," while another added: "This man is at the top of his game. Absolute pleasure to watch."

A third follower commented: "YOU Sir, are brilliant!"

Steve's video comes amid a break in broadcasting during the show's latest season. BBC One hasn't aired a new episode of the show since 5 July, and instead has broadcast reruns from previous series every Wednesday evening.

© Guy Levy Steve with his sister and co-star Suzie

According to the BBC website, there are six episodes remaining of the current season and while we don't know when exactly the new instalments will air, we do know that the cast are back filming in the barn.

Metalwork expert Dominic Chinea recently shared an update with behind-the-scenes snaps from the barn, confirming that production on season 12 has started up again.

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

MORE: The Repair Shop: 6 famous stars you forgot appeared on the show

He shared two snaps, one which was taken from Dom's worktop and shows several cameras pointing at the star, while the other saw the expert sitting down behind his work desk while looking towards the cameras.

© @dominicchinea/Instagram Dominic Chinea shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the barn

It's a busy period for the show's team as they are also gearing up to film this year's Christmas special. Woodwork expert Will Kirk encouraged viewers to contact the show with their festive treasured items.

He said in a video posted to Instagram: "Ho, ho ho! Well, it's not really Christmas yet but it will be soon.

© @therepairshoptv The show is gearing up to film its Christmas special

"We are casting for Christmassy items at The Repair Shop. So if you have anything Christmassy at home that needs fixing, please get in touch."

While the show hasn't shared the release date for the remaining episodes of series 12, we do know that the programme will be on air for another two years.

Host Jay Blades announced the good news at the TV BAFTAS in May after the show won the Daytime Award.

© Kate Green/BAFTA The Repair Shop won the BAFTA TV award for Daytime back in May

While talking to press in the winners' room, he said: "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken.

"We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."

Back in April, Jay opened up about his future as the main presenter on the show. When asked how long he would stay on the series in an interview with The Guardian, the 53-year-old said: "I don't see myself going anywhere.

© Ricochet Ltd The show has been renewed for another two years

"If they'll have me, you might see me grow very old in that barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might go grey."