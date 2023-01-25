6 Sarah Lancashire shows to watch if you love Happy Valley If you still need to have Sarah Lancashire in your life following Happy Valley, we've got you covered!

Sarah Lancashire has solidified her status as a national treasure over the third and final season of Happy Valley, with fans lauding her performance as the powerhouse police officer, Catherine Cawood. However, since beginning her career as Raquel Wolstenhulme in Coronation Street, the actress has starred in some amazing shows. See our top recommendations for Sarah Lancashire series here…

Last Tango in Halifax

The series began Sarah's beautiful collaboration with Happy Valley screenwriter Sally Wainwright – and it is most definitely worth the watch. In it, Sarah plays a woman who has recently split from her husband and discovers her sexuality that she had kept hidden for decades… while dealing with her wayward ex, her mother's new romance and a burgeoning friendship with her new stepsister, Gillian.

Julia

Sarah goes to Hollywood! In this gorgeous HBO drama, Sarah plays Julia Childs, the 'French chef' who was beloved thanks to her hugely popular TV show and cookbooks. The series looks at Julia's rise to fame, and there couldn't be a more perfect person to play her than Sarah!

Sarah plays Julia in the hit show

Rose and Maloney

Fancy seeing Sarah another detective role? In this popular series also starring Whitechapel star Phil Davis, Sarah plays a disgraced investigator who ignores orders to resume light duty and delves into a case involving miscarriages of justice. With just three seasons, this is a quick, entertaining watch!

The episodes are available on YouTube

Doctor Who

Remember Sarah in Doctor Who? If not, you absolutely must go back and watch! Appearing in the golden age of David Tennant and Catherine Tate's era on the hit show, Sarah played Miss Foster, the nanny of the cute little Adipose – and interrupts the iconic moment when the Doctor and Donna reunite.

The Accident

In the Channel 4 drama, Sarah plays Polly, a hairdresser who struggles after her daughter Leona is blamed for leading her friends into a building site, resulting in all of their deaths, with Leona being the sole survivor. Struggling with the aftermath of the terrible event, Polly desperately attempts to find where the fault lies.

Sarah plays Polly in the Channel 4 drama

Kiri

A heartbreaking tale in which Sarah plays Miriam, a social worker who is blamed when one of her charges, a nine-year-old girl, is granted an unsupervised visit with her grandfather and goes missing, eventually being found murdered. But is there more to the story than anyone thinks?

Have you seen the series?

