The Summer I Turned Pretty future revealed after mixed response to season 2

Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah will be back for a third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Amazon has confirmed. The teen drama, which recently released its second season on the streaming platform, has been renewed for another instalment. Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney are all expected to reprise their roles.

WATCH: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 - trailer

In a new statement, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, confirmed the exciting news. "We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," he said.

© Amazon Filming for the third season will not commence until the actors' and writers' strikes have ended

"This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership."

While the show's Instagram account has also confirmed the news, it has been noted that filming for the third season will not commence until negotiations are resolved in the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

On a more positive note, however, season three will be even longer than the first two, according to The Summer I Turned Pretty author and Executive Producer, Jenny Han.

"We'll Always Have Summer. So excited to finally share that we're coming back to Cousins for Season 3, and this time we'll have 10 whole episodes," she wrote on Instagram. "It's been hard not being able to work on the show because of the ongoing strikes, but we can't wait to get going on Season 3 as soon as we're able."

Until now, the future of The Summer I Turned Pretty had been up in the air following the release of season two, which garnered a mixed response from fans. Over the last few weeks, several have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reaction.

DISCOVER: 5 must-watch shows to check out on Netflix in August 2023

READ: Good Omens: will there be a season 3 of the hit David Tennant and Michael Sheen show?

© Amazon It's unclear whether season three will be the final instalment

"Oh my gosh, I love the first three episodes we got of season two of the summer I turned pretty! The soundtrack is so emotional and incredible and I love how close the flashbacks are to the book! And all the new additions are amazing. Can't wait for more!" wrote one.

"Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is making my heart melt," penned a second.

© Amazon Fans have had a mixed reaction to season two

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed with season two. "Just started the summer I turned pretty season two and I'm so confused why are we doing a past and present constantly my head hurts," tweeted a fan. "Watching season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty with my sister and the acting is so bad that I don't know if we can finish the episode," wrote another.

Currently, season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty has a certified fresh rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second instalment has a score of 62%.