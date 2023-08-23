Sanditon season 3 finale explained: Does Charlotte get her happy ending?

Sanditon has drawn to a close with the season three finale. Ever since the pilot, fans have been hoping for a happy ending, especially for our heroine, Charlotte Heywood, and now we finally know what became of the residents of our favourite seaside town. Here's what happened in the final episode of Sanditon, but warning – spoilers ahead!

Sanditon season three – trailer

What happened in the season three finale of Sanditon?

What happened to Charlotte Heywood?

Like most Jane Austen adaptations, Sanditon concluded with a wedding – Charlotte Heywood's wedding! After realising that she was still in love with Alexander Colbourne, the brunette beauty broke off her engagement to Ralph, but it wasn't the easiest journey.

© ITV Charlotte Heywood broke off her engagement to Ralph

After learning that Lydia Montrose was engaged, Charlotte and her good friend Georgiana Lambe immediately assumed that she would be marrying Alexander, which came as a crushing blow to our girl.

In an epic mix-up, Charlotte decided to leave behind Sanditon and head to Ireland with her newly married sister Alison, abandoning her hopes of a happy ending with Alexander, but things weren't what they seemed.

© ITV Alexander rushed to stop Charlotte from leaving Sanditon

After learning that Charlotte would be leaving Sanditon, and was no longer engaged to Ralph, Alexander raced to find her and stopped her coach on the clifftops (much like Sidney Parker did in the season one finale).

© ITV Charlotte and Alexander got married

After explaining that he wasn't the one engaged to Lydia Montrose, Charlotte realised that she and Alexander were finally free to be together, and they shared a tender kiss. Speaking about the epic scene, actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes told HELLO!: "It was incredibly windy and there was a lot of talk about whether we'd have to re-do the scenes. But Rose [Williams] and I loved how windy it was.

He added: "There was so much being released in those moments and hopefully it comes across, the poignancy of how much these people meant to each other."

In one of the series' most heartwarming moments, fans were then treated to a glimpse of their beautiful wedding.

© ITV Charlotte and Alexander got their happy ever after and later welcomed a child of their own

Jumping forward a year in the epilogue, we then learned that Charlotte and Alexander had gone on to welcome a child of their own, and were living happily with Leo and Augusta. As for her career, Charlotte is now working as a teacher at a school opened by the Parkers in the old town.

MORE: Sanditon season three: viewers saying same thing about final series

READ: Sanditon stars hint at return to show after final series

What happened to Georgiana Lambe?

Georgiana Lambe was finally given a happy ending with her former flame, Otis. After discovering that Agnes Harmon was, in fact, her mother, but that she'd been offered money to stay away by Lady Montrose – aka her future mother-in-law – Georgiana ended her engagement with Harry Montrose. Neither one of them had been invested in their relationship, and they each agreed that marriage could not bring them happiness.

© ITV Georgiana reunited with Otis in London and they later married

Agnes then encourages Georgiana to go after Otis in London, who had been her one true love from the start. By the end of the episode, Georgiana and Otis had married, with Agnes as the sole witness at their ceremony. Of course, they were also among the guests at Charlotte and Alexander's wedding, where Georgiana couldn't have been happier for her best friend.