Exclusive: Sanditon stars hint at return to show after final series

Sanditon stars Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Sophie Winkleman and Emma Fielding have said they'd be keen to return for a Christmas special if it were to happen.

While the popular period drama drew to a conclusion with the season three finale, Ben, who plays Alexander Colbourne in the series, said he'd "definitely" reprise his role for a festive episode in the future.

WATCH: Are you enjoying season three?

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the 35-year-old actor said: "Never say never and I would be really intrigued as to how that Christmas special would go. I'd certainly have to read the script and if it meant hanging out with all these people again then I'd definitely do it."

Sophie, who portrays Lady Susan on the show, would happily return to the set. "I'd definitely do it," she said. "I loved everyone. It was a joy, the whole job was a delight from beginning to end. I would sign up definitely."

© Photographer: Rob Youngson Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne in Sanditon

Meanwhile, season three newcomer Emma Fielding, who portrays Lady Montrose, added: "I'd say never say never.

"I don't know where they can bring in my character but she can probably be cross in the background somewhere," she joked.

At the end of last year, it was announced that series three would be the last fans would see of heroine Charlotte Heywood and the rest of the Sanditon residents.

© Photographer: Rob Youngson Sophie Winkleman and Liam Garrigan as Lady Susan and Samuel Colbourne

Masterpiece PBS confirmed the news in December 2022. Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE said in a statement: "Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for MASTERPIECE, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans. While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season."

Series two and three were shot back to back between July and December of 2021 and at the time, the cast weren't aware that it would be their last time on the set. Ben told HELLO!: "If truth is being told, no one on set knew that it was 100 per cent, definitely the end.

"But I think it's always a good thing to think it will be. For various reasons, all good and all positive, it's great that we can finish the series knowing it's the end and not having to keep storylines spinning and cliffhangers going.

© Photographer: Rob Youngson Anne Reid, Alice Orr-Ewing and Emma Fielding in season three

MORE: Sanditon season three's new cast members and where you've seen them before

Exclusive: Sanditon star Ben Lloyd-Hughes reveals scene that was cut from season three – and fans will be devastated

"That was great to know that we could really bring an end to storylines that people have been wanting and desiring for a long time," he added.

Sanditon season three sees leading lady Charlotte [Rose Williams] return to the seaside resort with her new fiancé Ralph Starling [Cai Brigden], having become engaged to the farmer at the end of series two.

© Photographer: Rob Youngson Kris Marshall and Kate Ashfield as Tom and Mary Parker

When she arrives back in Sanditon for her close friend Georgiana Lamb's [Crystal Clarke] 21st birthday, an awkward reunion with her former employer Alexander Colbourne sparks old feelings.

© Photographer: Rob Youngson Crystal Clarke and Turlough Convery as Georgiana and Arthur

The synopsis continues: "And it's not all celebration for Georgiana, who's called on to meet a startling new challenge but finds support from unlikely sources. Through it all, Charlotte and Georgiana bond over their dilemmas, as well as their resolve to forge their own destinies."

Sanditon season three is available to stream on ITVX.