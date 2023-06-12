Sanditon season 3 finally gets ITVX release date - and it's so soon!

The new series has already premiered in the US

Sanditon season three is finally coming to ITVX. After a long wait, ITV has confirmed that the popular period drama will return later this year on August 3.

The series, which first began airing in 2019, is adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name and follows heroine Charlotte Heywood, who moves from her country home to the fishing village of Sanditon.

WATCH: The trailer for Sanditon season three

The drama has a dedicated fan base, who have been eagerly waiting for a release date after the new season premiered over on PBS in the US back in March.

The series returns on August 3

MORE: Theo James's real wife also starred in Sanditon - did you spot her?

At the end of season two, Charlotte becomes engaged to farmer Ralph Starling after having her heart broken by widower Alexander Colbourne.

The upcoming third series will see Rose Williams reprise her role as leading lady Charlotte, while Ben Lloyd-Hughes and Crystal Clarke will reprise their roles as Alexander Colbourne and Georgiana Lambe.

© Photo: ITV The series has already premiered in the US

So, what can fans expect from the new episodes?

The synopsis reads: "In Sanditon Season 3, your invitation awaits for more grand parties, wise and outspoken women, and lovely friendships that stand the test of time and circumstances.

"But many surprises are yet to arrive on Sanditon's shores—astonishing new alliances, ghosts from the past, and all the complications of love and life."

© ITV Ben Lloyd-Hughes reprises his role as Colbourne

"New visitors will also be introduced to the coastal town and will "ruffle some feathers" amongst the Sanditon locals.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect to see Georgiana Lambe entertain a new suitor in the form of newcomer Lord Montrose, played by Edward Davis, who can be seen accompanying the wealthy heiress at a dinner in first-look photos released in November last year.

© ITV Newcomer Lord Montrose is played by Edward Davis

Sanditon season three cast

Starring alongside Rose, Ben and Crystal are familiar faces Kris Marshall, who returns as determined town developer Tom Parker, alongside Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker.

Rose Williams returns as Charlotte

Anne Reid also reprises her role as Lady Denham, as well Jack Fox as Edward Denham and Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker. Colbourne's ward Augusta Markham, played by Eloise Webb, also returns, with Kevin Eldon as Reverend Hankins and Adrian Scarborough as Dr Fuchs.

MORE: Lady Frederick Windsor to star in Sanditon season three - details

Fans can also look forward to seeing some fresh faces amongst the cast, including Liam Garrigan as Alexander's estranged brother Samuel Colbourne and Emma Fielding and Alice Orr-Ewing, who play newcomers Lady Montrose and her daughter Lydia.

© Photo: Instagram New cast members have joined season three

What happened at the end of season two?

At the end of season two, it was revealed that Charlotte had become engaged to farmer Ralph Starling [Cai Brigden], a match that her father had encouraged back in series one but Charlotte had, until then, refused to entertain.

Up until the very end, it had looked like Charlotte would be walking down the aisle with widower Colbourne, but just as things turned romantic, he called things off. After being reminded of how he failed his first wife, he decided to leave town with his two daughters.

© ©PBS Charlotte's romance with Colbourne ended in the finale of season two

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.