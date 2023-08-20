Sanditon season three: viewers saying same thing about final series

Sanditon season three finally arrived on ITVX this week and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes.

The period drama, which is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel, follows heroine Charlotte Heywood, who moves from her quiet village to the bustling seaside resort of Sanditon.

In series three, Charlotte returns to the titular town having moved back home at the end of the previous season following her engagement to farmer Ralph Starling.

The new episodes went down a storm with viewers of the show, with some hailing it as the "best series" out of all three.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes and Rose Williams star as Alexander Colbourne and Charlotte Heywood

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Loved every minute of #SanditonS3 @ITVX. I managed to watch the whole series over a couple of nights," while another added: "They saved the best season for last."

A third fan commented: "That was lovely and heart-wrenching and I loved every second," while another penned: "I finally have #Sanditon closure! Absolutely loved series 3…particularly everything about the female characters' independence and agency. Plus happy endings."

Fans also praised the compelling performances from the cast, particularly from Rose Williams, who stars as Charlotte Heywood.

Tweeting the actress, one person wrote: "Thank you for your outstanding performance as Charlotte Heywood in #Sanditon. A treasure to be enjoyed forever," while another added: "#RoseWilliams was the perfect Charlotte from day one of #Sanditon S1 and she never stopped delivering her best through the end of #SanditonS3!"

Viewers praised Rose Williams' performance

Other fans were pleased to see some new faces in the cast, with one person writing: "I love the Montrose siblings! Such a great dynamic! Lydia is so deliciously sassy!"

While season three marks the period drama's final outing, fans clearly aren't quite ready to say goodbye to Charlotte and the rest of the Sanditon residents. Calling for a Christmas special, one person wrote: "I need a #SanditonChristmasSpecial like I need air. Just sayin'… Imagine #Sanditon town and Heyrick Park decorated for Christmas Regency Style… I'm getting chills & goosebumps thinking about it," while another added: "I think at least we deserve a Christmas special!!!!"

While there has been no word from ITV or PBS Masterpiece on a Christmas special, the show's cast are keen to return.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Sophie Winkleman and Emma Fielding said they would reprise their roles for a festive episode if it were to happen.

Ben told HELLO! he would 'definitely' return for a Christmas special

Ben, who portrays leading man Alexander Colbourne, said: "Never say never and I would be really intrigued as to how that Christmas special would go. I'd certainly have to read the script and if it meant hanging out with all these people again then I'd definitely do it."

Meanwhile, Sophie, who plays Lady Susan on the show, would happily reunite with her cast members. "I'd definitely do it," she said. "I loved everyone. It was a joy, the whole job was a delight from beginning to end. I would sign up definitely."

Emma Fielding, who plays Sanditon newcomer Lady Montrose in season three, added: "I'd say never say never.

Sophie Winkleman plays Lady Susan in the drama

"I don't know where they can bring in my character but she can probably be cross in the background somewhere," she quipped.

Sanditon is available to stream on ITVX.