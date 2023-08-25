Prime Video's Shelter: Meet star Constance Zimmer's Emmy-winning husband

Prime Video's brand new thriller series, Shelter, has been keeping viewers gripped since it first premiered earlier this month.

The eight-parter, which is adapted from the first novel of Harlan Coben's bestselling young adult series, follows high school student Mickey Bolitar, who moves to Kasselton, New Jersey to live with his aunt following the tragic death of his father.

WATCH: The trailer for Prime Video’s adaptation of Harlan Coben's Shelter

Starring alongside lead actor Jaden Michael in the series is Constance Zimmer, who portrays Mickey's aunt, Shira. The 52-year-old is a familiar face thanks to her impressive list of TV credits, which includes House of Cards, Entourage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But did you know that she's married to an Emmy Award winner?

Who is Constance Zimmer?

Constance Zimmer is an actress from Seattle, Washington.

She is perhaps best known for playing Dana Gordon in the HBO series Entourage, a role she played from 2005 to 2011.

© Michael Parmelee Missi Pyle as Hannah and Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar in Shelter

Constance began her TV career with one-episode appearances in various shows, including Ellen, Seinfeld and The X-Files, before booking her first role as a series regular in the NBC comedy, Good Morning, Miami, which premiered in 2002.

The actress has appeared in an array of major TV shows over the course of her career, including Boston Legal, Grey's Anatomy and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

© Claudette Barius/Warner Brothers/Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock Constance played Dana Gordon in Entourage

She may also be recognised for playing Janine Skorsky in the political thriller series, House of Cards, as well as for her portrayal of Quinn King in the Lifetime drama, Unreal, for which she won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2016.

Who is Constance Zimmer's husband?

Constance is married to Russ Lamoureux, who directs short films and commercials. He's an award-winning director, having picked up an Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement. His work has also been featured in the Saatchi New Directors Showcase and the Cannes Advertising Festival.

Constance and Russ tied the knot in October 2010, having announced their engagement four months earlier in June. They share a daughter named Colette Zoe, who was born in 2008.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Constance Zimmer and her husband Russ Lamoureux

Prior to her relationship with Russ, Constance was married to special effects artist Steve Johnson. They divorced in 2001 after two years of marriage.

What is Prime Video's Shelter about?

The series follows traumatized teenager Mickey Bolitar, who moves in with his aunt after his father is killed in a car accident.

"Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community," reads the synopsis.

© Michael Parmelee Adrian Greensmith as Arthur 'Spoon' Spindell, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow in Shelter

"With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history."