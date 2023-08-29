The Following Events star Rebekah Staton has a famous husband – and he starred in Happy Valley

Rebekah Staton is starring in BBC One's brand new thriller, The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, which follows two women who both become involved with an eccentric conman.

Rebekah is a familiar face on our screens having starred in various major TV shows, including Raised By Wolves, Pulling and Black Mirror. But did you know that her husband is also a TV star?

Who is Rebekah Staton?

Rebekah Staton is an actress from Leek in Staffordshire.

The 42-year-old has appeared in many television series over the years, but is perhaps best known for playing Louise in Sharon Horgan's BBC comedy, Pulling, as well as for starring as Della in the Channel 4 sitcom Raised by Wolves.

© Ludovic Robert Rebekah Staton as Alice in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

She may also be recognised for portraying Kristina in BBC One's Wallander, as well as Wendy in series two of Ordinary Lies.

The actress also appeared in an episode of Doctor Who in 2007, as well as the BBC drama Remember Me and Jessica Hynes' sitcom, Up the Women.

Who is Rebekah Staton's husband?

Rebekah Staton is married to actor Anthony Flanagan.

Anthony, 51, is widely known for his performance as policeman Tony in the hit Channel 4 comedy-drama, Shameless. More recently, he portrayed a gangster named Viktor in the third and final season of the acclaimed BBC One drama, Happy Valley.

© Matt Squire Anthony Flanagan as Viktor in Happy Valley

He may also be recognised for his role as Ser Steffon Darklyn in the Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, as well as for playing twin brothers Sam and Ben Sowden in Gentleman Jack.

While viewers may remember him for portraying Thomas Kneedling in the BBC adventure series, Around The World in 80 Days, which starred David Tennant, he has also appeared in Life on Mars, Being Human, The Village, The White Princess, The Crown and Endeavour.

© ITV/Shutterstock Anthony Flanagan as PC Sean Cobley in Wild Bill

Rebekah and Anthony tied the knot in 2011 and share one child together, according to Yorkshire Live. The couple tend to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, so very little is known about their relationship.

What is The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies about?

The new series follows two very different women, Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker, and the conman they both have in common, Dr Rob Chance.

The characters become trapped in a "tangled triangle of complexly layered half-truths and lies of epic proportions," according to the synopsis.

© Ludovic Robert The series starts on Tuesday 29 August

"Cheryl (Jean-Baptiste) is a best-selling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin. Alice (Staton) is a formidable but long-underestimated PA who lives in a bungalow with her young son, magician partner.

"Rob (Petrie) is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common... except Rob’s dupes, deceptions and delusions.

© Massimiliano Giorgeschi Alistair Petrie plays Dr Rob Chance

"We all know the story of the dastardly yet charming conman who pulls off a devilish con. That story is as old as the con itself. This is not that story. This is a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster.

"It is the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage. As they finally find the courage and self-belief to take charge, the con is on to try and take a sociopathic predator down."