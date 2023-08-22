Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals 'painful' part of filming show amid return to series 13 set

The new series is set to air in January

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened up about a "painful" part of filming for the popular BBC drama.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Sunday, the actor joked that "the most painful" part of starring in the drama is having to shave off his beard every time he returns to the set.

While Ralf rocks a bearded look in his personal life, his character, DI Neville Parker, is clean-shaven.

Ralf and the rest of the cast returned to set on Tuesday to shoot the second half of series 13 following a two-week break in filming.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker on the show

In a video filmed from his hotel room in Saint Lucia ahead of his flight back to Guadeloupe on Monday, Ralf responded to a fan who asked whether he'd be shaving off his beard.

"Yes I am," he said. "It's always the most painful part of going back to the show. I've always felt I looked much better. Beards are like makeup for men, right?

"I've never liked myself without a beard, I kind of look a little bit like a shaved stoat," he joked. "I like to keep this because it hides a multitude of chins.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf doesn't enjoy shaving his beard for the role

"So yeah, I'm afraid I'm going to have to get back and shave the beard on Monday, I'm very much not looking forward to it," he added.

In the same Q&A video, Ralf also teased some plot details for the upcoming 13th season. The Oldham-born star said fans can expect to see the characters face "more challenges".

"We're going to try and pick up with the tone at the end of series 12," he explained. "We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally.

© Photo: Getty Images Ralf rocks a bearded look in real life

"Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed."

He added: "So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters."

Who will star in Death in Paradise series 13? Meet the cast

Of course, Ralf will reprise his role as lead detective Neville in the new series, which should arrive in January. He stars alongside Shantol Jackson, who portrays Naomi and Tajh Miles, who plays Marlon.

Series regulars Elizabeth Bourgine and Don Warrington will also reprise their roles as Catherine and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson respectively.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf stars alongside Shantol Jackson, who plays Naomi Thomas

As usual, a host of guest stars will join Neville and the gang in Saint Marie. While Ralf has said the list of names is "very, very secret," fans are convinced that Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills could show up in Honoré.

The 77-year-old, who is known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Whistle Down the Wind, visited Guadeloupe in June, and marked her trip with a photo of her and Ralf on Instagram.

© BBC Hayley Mills posted a snap with Ralf on Instagram

"In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex footballer!" she wrote in the caption.

Taking to the comments, fans expressed their excitement over a possible cameo from the star, with one person writing: "I love this show! So glad you are a part of it."