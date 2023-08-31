The Tower: Fans unconvinced by this plot detail in penultimate episode

The second series of ITV's The Tower aired its third episode on Wednesday evening but some viewers watching at home were perplexed by one plot detail.

The episode in question saw DS Sarah Collins, played by Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan, delved deeper into the cold case of murdered teenager Tania when she discovered remains buried in a car park.

WATCH: The official trailer for The Tower series two

Believing them to be the remains of the schoolgirl, who had vanished 26 years prior, the homicide team took the mother to identify the body – but viewers were not convinced this plot point was realistic.

One person wrote on X, previously known as Twitter: "Strangest family identification of a body yet. Was this the skirt the bones were wearing??" A second agreed, adding: "As if police would take a mother to see the bones of her murdered daughter buried in a car park. Just so unrealistic! #thetower."

© ITV Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

A third echoed the confusion, writing: "Sorry but where was the tent and why did they let the mum see the bones? #TheTower," while a fourth quipped: "Of course, they're going to bring the mother to look directly at the skeleton of her dead daughter #thetower," as a fifth simply said: "Not very believable is it?"

However, others were more forgiving of the scene and even likened it to another hit ITV drama, Unforgotten, which stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, Sinead Keenan and, previously, Nicola Walker. One said in response to a fan's complaint: "You haven't seen Unforgotten then!"

© ITV Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and Niamh Cusack as Claire Mills

The synopsis explains: "The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of The Tower 2, as they are forced to work together for the first time and begin to get a sense of each other's unique strengths."

© BBC The Tower has been airing all week on ITV1

As well as Gemma reprising her leading role in series two of The Tower, fans have enjoyed having the extended cast back on their screens.

Jimmy Akingbola returned as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan reprised his role as DI Kieran Shaw. Also appearing is Tahirah Sharif, who plays PC Lizzie Adama. Tahirah was even nominated for a BAFTA for her role as the young police officer.

© ITV Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama in The Tower

Meanwhile, the finale of The Tower series two will air on Thursday evening. But if you can't wait that long, episode four is available to watch now on ITVX.

And there's more good news because a third series of The Tower has already been confirmed by ITV. The third instalment, which is in production now, will be adapted from Kate London's third novel, Gallowstreet Lane.