Meet the cast of The Tower season two

ITV's gripping crime drama, The Tower, returns with its second season on Tuesday night, which sees Gemma Whelan reprise her role as Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins as she investigates a cold case of a missing teenage girl.

The new episodes, which are based on the Metropolitan novel series by former police officer Kate London, also see the team at Farlow station faced with a domestic violence case.

But who stars in the drama? Meet the cast here…

Gemma Whelan - DS Sarah Collins

Gemma Whelan leads the cast as DS Sarah Collins, who is tasked with investigating a cold case when we meet her again in series two.

The actress rose to fame playing Yara Greyjoy in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, but is also known for her roles in Gentleman Jack, Upstart Crow, Emma, Upstart Crow and Killing Eve.

Tahirah Sharif - PC Lizzie Adama

Tahirah Sharif plays PC Lizzie Adama, who was newly qualified when we were first introduced to her in season one. In the new episodes, Lizzie is faced with a domestic violence dispute.

Tahirah most recently appeared in Sky's crime thriller, A Town Called Malice, in which she played the role of Cindy Carter. She's also known for her roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Waterloo Road and Casualty.

Jimmy Akingbola - DC Steve Bradshaw

Jimmy Akingbola portrays DC Steve Bradshaw, who had a strong working relationship with Sarah until failing to secure a key witness statement in series one.

Jimmy rose to prominence playing PC Neil Parker in Holby Blue and has since gone on to appear in various major TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Kate & Koji and Bel-Air.

Emmett J Scanlan DI Kieran Shaw

Emmett J Scanlan plays DI Kieran Shaw, who had an affair with Lizzie in series one. While Kieran tries to work on his marriage in the new episodes, will he be able to keep away from Lizzie upon her return to work?

Emmett is perhaps best known for playing Billy Grade in Peaky Blinders, Jack O'Doherty in Gangs of London and Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks.

The actor has also appeared in Derry Girls, The Fall and Ten Percent.

Ella Smith - DC Elaine Lucas

Ella Smith portrays DC Elaine Lucas, who is partnered with Sarah to investigate the cold case.

Ella's previous acting credits include Call the Midwife, Babylon and Hoff the Record.

Tamzin Outhwaite - Cathy Teel

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Cathy Teel, who is involved in the domestic violence case investigated by Lizzie.

While Tamzin has appeared in a wide range of TV shows, she is perhaps best recognised for playing Mel Owen in EastEnders and DCI Sasha Miller in New Tricks.

She has also appeared in Death in Paradise, Ridley Road, Hotel Babylon and Doctor Who.

Niamh Cusack - Claire Mills

Niamh Cusack plays Claire Mills, who is the mother of missing schoolgirl Tania, who is the subject of Sarah's investigation.

While Niamh is an acclaimed theatre actress, she has also appeared in shows such as Death in Paradise, Brassic, Father Brown and Silent Witness.

Who else stars in The Tower season two?

Charley Palmer Rothwell also appears as Matthew Brannon in the drama, while Michael Karim plays PC Arif Johar alongside Stuart McQuarrie as DCI Jim Fedden, Faith Delaney as Skye Brannon and Brian McCardie as Ray Walker.

Meanwhile, Rosalie Craig portrays Katherine Herringham, Bobby Lockwood plays DC Lee Coutts and Rebecca Calder plays Abigail Levy.