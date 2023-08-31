GMB viewers react as star makes return to show after absence period

Good Morning Britain viewers were delighted on Thursday morning when they tuned in to see Rob Rinder presenting the programme.

The criminal barrister, who hasn't made an appearance on the show in a while, returned to co-host alongside Charlotte Hawkins.

Taking to Twitter, now X, one viewer wrote: "@RobbieRinder good to see you back on GMB," while another tweeted: "Absolutely love @RobbieRinder on @GMB, so nice to see him back on it again!"

A third person tweeted: "@GMB @RobbieRinder So lovely to see Rob back on GMB," while another pleaded with the TV personality to make regular appearances on the show, writing: "Lush to see @RobbieRinderback on @GMB please stay you're the best!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rob Rinder hosted alongside Charlotte Hawkins

Rob first joined GMB as a guest host back in November 2021, becoming a regular presenter in 2022. However, the Judge Rinder star has been away from the show for a while and hasn't co-hosted the programme since earlier this year.

Back in February, Rob was treated in hospital for a prolapsed disc just hours after appearing on the ITV morning show.

Taking to Twitter with a series of pictures documenting his GMB appearance and his later hospital visit, Rob wrote: "Started the day holding politicians to account on ⁦@GMB⁩ & interviewing Lulu & Richie Sambora… Finished it having a prolapsed disc in my back repaired & healed... Life can change in a moment. Hold on to joy wherever you find it (thanks brilliant medical team)."

Fans were quick to express their well wishes, with one person writing: "What a day! Wishing you a speedy recovery Robbie."

Rob is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to his appearances on various shows, including the BBC One documentary series, Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.

© ITV Rob returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday

The judge took over from Giles Coren on the show, who previously hosted alongside chef Monica Galetti for four seasons.

Rob isn't the only GMB presenter who returned to the programme in August after a long absence period. Adil Ray made a comeback after a three-month break from hosting. Taking to X ahead of his return, he wrote: "Back @gmb Thursday and Friday this week. It's been a while! Hope you can join! 6-9."

Adil Ray returned to GMB earlier this month

After presenting a string of shows alongside Charlotte Hawkins, he later revealed that he'd be taking another break. "Back @gmb on Thursday and Friday this week from 6," he wrote on social media. "Then not on for a while so don’t miss out. Roll up roll up! While stocks last! It's a bargain!"

Various presenters have hosted the show over the past few weeks in the absence of Susanna Reid. The journalist, who usually fronts the programme from Monday to Thursday, has been away on her annual summer break since 19 July and will most likely return in September.