Fans saying same thing after The Tower makes return for series two

If there's one thing ITV does well, it's a crime drama and this week, the broadcaster is bringing new episodes of The Towerto our screens.

The first series premiered in 2021 and went down a treat with TV fans, so it's no wonder that many have taken to social media to share how much they loved the first episode of the second instalment.

WATCH: The Tower on ITV is back for series two

Many fans watching at home were saying the same thing and were in agreement that the first episode was a "rollercoaster." One person summed it up on Twitter, now known as X, by writing: "Excellent first episode. It is definitely a roller coaster, might have to binge-watch tonight."

A second said: "That's the first crime drama I've enjoyed/stuck with for agessss. My anxious/overactive mind is thankful. #TheTower." A third, meanwhile, commented: "So good having you all back on my screen, liking the direction and storyline already. Can't wait for tomorrow nights' episode."

© ITV Stuart McQuarrie as Jim Fedden, Bobby Lockwood as DC Lee Coutts and Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins in The Tower

A fourth tweeted cast member, Tamzin Outhwaite directly by writing: "It's absolutely brilliant Tamzin… I had to give up with only the last episode to go. I binged the whole first series too. Superb series!"

The synopsis for episode one reads: "DS Sarah Collins joins Homicide Command and is tasked with a cold case, and PC Lizzie Adams's willingness to do things by the book is tested by a call-out."

© ITV Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

What is The Series series two about?

Series two of The Tower will see DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan) return to solve another nail-biting case. As the synopsis explains: "The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of The Tower 2, as they are forced to work together for the first time and begin to get a sense of each other's unique strengths."

© ITV Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama in The Tower

Who stars in The Tower series two?

As well as Gemma Whelan, fans can look forward to seeing other familiar faces from the cast including Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw. Also appearing is Tahirah Sharif, who plays PC Lizzie Adama. Tahirah was even nominated for a BAFTA for her role as the young police officer.

© ITV Tamzin Outhwaite as Cathy Teel in The Tower

Will there be a series three of The Tower?

Yes! ITV has already confirmed that a third series of The Tower is happening and is already in production. The third instalment will be adapted from Kate London's third novel, Gallowstreet Lane.

Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson said in a statement: "Gallowstreet Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles. Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet."