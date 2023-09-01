The Tower: Fans have same reaction to 'gripping' series finale

The Tower on ITV starring Gemma Whelan and Jimmy Akingbola aired its fourth and final episode on Thursday evening and the ending proved to be a big hit with viewers at home.

Many took to social media to give their thoughts on the drama – which centred on the cold case of a schoolgirl who was missing before being found dead 27 years prior – and fans were saying the same thing about how "gripping" the episode was. Keep reading to find out what viewers thought - don't worry, this article is spoiler free...

WATCH: The Tower series two official trailer

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Just seen the finale of #TheTower series two, I have really enjoyed watching it this week. A gripping and exciting drama, built on series one well."

Another added: "Excellent finale. Now, please can we have series three where Mrs Shaw hurts Inspector Shaw in ways he can't imagine, preferably in slow motion so we have time to finish our popcorn. #thetower," as a third echoed this idea: "Yes time for Mrs Shaw to bring her husband down and I will cheer her on #TheTower."

© ITV Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and Niamh Cusack as Claire Mills

A fourth, meanwhile, was adamant how the second season had overtaken the first. They wrote: " The first one was good but second surpassed it. Brilliant storylines and acting especially Gemma Whelan and Emmet J Scanlon… plenty Irish genes in those two. Awards to follow-well done all involved #TheTower." A fifth simply put: "Awesome series."

The second series of The Tower saw Games of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan return as DS Sarah Collins to work on another shocking yet gripping case. As the synopsis explained: "The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of The Tower 2, as they are forced to work together for the first time and begin to get a sense of each other's unique strengths."

© ITV Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Who is in the cast of The Tower?

In addition to Gemma Whelan, Jimmy Akingbola is back as DC Steve Bradshaw. Also in the cast is Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw. Also appearing is Tahirah Sharif, who plays PC Lizzie Adama. Tahirah was even nominated for a BAFTA for her role as the young police officer.

© ITV Stuart McQuarrie as Jim Fedden, Bobby Lockwood as DC Lee Coutts and Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins in The Tower

Will there be a series three of The Tower?

Yes! ITV has already confirmed that a third series of The Tower is happening and is already in production. The third instalment will be adapted from Kate London's third novel, Gallowstreet Lane.

Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson said in a statement: "Gallowstreet Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles. Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet."