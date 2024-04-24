The Red King: Meet the star-studded cast including Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton stars

Alibi's latest offering comes in the form of crime drama The Red King, which follows police sergeant Grace Narayan, who's sent on a 'punishment posting' to the island of St. Jory in Wales. When she arrives, she's met with the unsolved case of a missing teenager, hostile locals, and the island's strange cult history connecting to a pagan called The Red King.

The synopsis teases: "The Red King is a character-driven mystery-thriller that combines the powerful story of a knotty police investigation with chilling, atmospheric folk-horror through the island's eerie past devotion to a pagan God called the Red King and the cult of the True Way."

WATCH: Will you be watching The Red King?

© UKTV Anjli Mohindra as Grace Narayan Anjli leads the cast as Grace, a high-flying police officer who is sent on a 'punishment posting' on the small, antiquated island of St. Jory in Wales after reporting two officers at her previous station. The actress made her name playing Rani Chandra in the Doctor Who spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures, and has since appeared in various major TV shows, including Bodyguard, Vigil, and The Lazarus Project.

© UKTV Adjoa Andoh as Lady Heather Nancarrow Adjoa portrays local landowner Lady Heather Nancarrow, whose family has managed St. Jory for generations. This isn't the first time Adjoa has played a Lady, having starred as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The 61-year-old, who has an impressive list of theatre credits, is also known for her roles in Casualty, Doctor Who, EastEnders, and the 2009 biographical film, Invictus.

© UKTV Marc Warren as Dr Ian Prideaux Marc plays troubled doctor Ian Prideaux, the father of missing local boy Cai. The actor has appeared in a number of TV series over the years, but is perhaps best known for playing Rick in Mad Dogs, Danny Blue in Hustle, and Piet Van Der Valk in Van Der Valk.

© UKTV Jill Halfpenny as Ann Fletcher Jill portrays no-nonsense Detective Chief Inspector Ann Fletcher. Jill began her career as a soap star, appearing in Byker Grove before landing bigger roles in Coronation Street, and EastEnders. In recent years, she's appeared in a variety of dramas, including Babylon, Three Girls, Liar, and The Drowning. Last year, she starred in ITV's true-crime drama, The Long Shadow.

© UKTV Mark Lewis Jones as Gruffudd Prosser Mark Lewis Jones plays retired policeman Gruffudd Prosser, who's fairly hostile towards Grace when she arrives on the island. The Welsh actor is known for his roles in Outlander, Stella, and Gangs of London. He most recently played Eddie O'Connor in the BBC series Men Up, and Gerald Dunn in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

© UKTV James Bamford as Owen Parry James plays junior police officer Owen Parry, who is loyal to his old boss Gruffudd. James has previously appeared in BBC's Showtrial and Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun.