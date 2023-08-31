Best TV shows coming to Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon and more in September

Summer is drawing to a close, but it's not all doom and gloom. In the world of TV, things are just getting started. With fall favourites Virgin River, The Morning Show and Sex Education returning to our screens, there's plenty to be excited about. And of course, there's an incredible line-up of brand-new shows coming to Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime. Mark your calendars TV fans, because autumn's bringing the goods! Here's what we'll be watching…

The Morning Show, season three (Watch on Apple TV+)

Haven't Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson been through enough? Following the dramatic events of the season two finale, the team at UBA are dealing with a new threat. After the network is compromised by a major cyber attack, unexpected alliances form in the newsroom, while long-buried secrets rise to the surface.

WATCH: The Morning Show – season three trailer

Helming an impressive cast, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup will grace our screens with the global premiere of The Morning Show on September 13, and if you're anything like us, you're already humming that iconic theme tune.

The Wheel of Time (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Amazon's fantasy epic is back for a second season! The official synopsis for series two reads: "Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. Threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark."

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henne, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins and more, The Wheel of Time will return to Amazon on September 1.

Virgin River (Watch on Netflix)

After what feels like a drought, Virgin River is finally back on September 5! And we have A LOT of questions. Who is the father of Charmaine's twins? Will Mel and Jack finally welcome their baby girl? Is Denny going to be ok? And what trouble will Melissa bring to Virgin River? We're just scratching the surface here. Hopefully, season five will reveal all when it lands on Netflix – let the countdown begin!

Top Boy (Watch on Netflix)

Top Boy is coming to an end with its fifth and final season on September 7. "Sully's actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane," teases the synopsis.

"As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they've lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?"

We're mentally preparing for the final six episodes.

Wilderness (Watch on Amazon Prime)

Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ashley Benson star in Amazon's nailbiting new thriller series. To some, Liv and Will seem like the perfect couple, but once Liv learns of Will's extra-marital affair, things take a sinister turn. Filled with fury, Liv quickly plans her revenge in the wilderness, but things don't go to plan.

The Supermodels (Watch on Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ delivers a new docuseries that fashion fans will adore. Slated for release on September 20, this four-parter follows the rise of supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. Famed for redefining the fashion industry of the '80s and '90s, each episode will shine a light on their formidable careers, and enduring legacies.

Still Up (Apple TV+)

Described as an "almost romantic comedy," Still Up focuses on the lives of Danny and Lisa, two friends who are bonded by their mutual experience of insomnia. While the world sleeps, each night, Danny and Lisa spend hours on the phone, helping one another to navigate the trials and tribulations of everyday life, but are they just friends? Fronted by Craig Roberts and Antonia Thomas, Still Up also counts Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba and Luke Fetherston among its stellar cast.

Sex Education (Watch on Netflix)

Sex Education will conclude with its fourth and final season, and while we're sad to say goodbye, we can't wait to see what's in store. Transporting fans back to Moordale on September 21, the latest instalment will reveal what Otis, Maeve, Eric and more have been up to.

WATCH: Sex Education – season four trailer

The synopsis explains: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier—their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students—they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being…kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

"Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."