The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies is airing on BBC weekly but many fans have wasted no time in bingeing all five episodes thanks to the series dropping in one go on iPlayer.

The series tells the story of two very different women who find themselves entangled in a triangle of complex lies and half-truths at the hands of one man who stands between them.

WATCH: Official trailer for BBC's The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

The show has an impressive cast, too, thanks to Sex Education and Deep State actor Alistair Petrie starring as conman Rob. Cheryl is played by In Fabric actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste while Raised By Wolves star plays Alice.

But fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict on the show and it seems some have been left divided. One person had high praise for the twisty drama. They wrote on Twitter, now known as X: "This is very good. A portrait of a psychopath, a liar, a con artist.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk reveals release date for upcoming episodes

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay shares heartfelt tribute to show following major change

© Ludovic Robert Alice and Cheryl in BBC drama

"These people can't help themselves and are everywhere… all around us all of the time. Superb cast, performances, screenplay, editing. Entertaining and a dire warning. #TheFollowingEvents."

Another echoed the positive review, adding: "I have binge-watched the whole series of #thefollowingevents on. Worth sticking with the series." A third even quipped: "And this is why I stay single! Fantastic series well worth a binge. 5* #thefollowingevents."

© Ludovic Robert The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

A fourth was even keen to see the show return for a new season: "Binged #TheFollowingEventsAreBasedOnAPackOfLies and now desperately want a series two. Excellent drama, perfectly paced with some delightfully theatric elements."

However, others were less convinced by the plot and picked up on the show's quirky theme. One said: "I found the quirkiness too enforced (as it too often is in tv shows) but once it abated a bit the whole thing improved massively. Bit of a weak ending but overall v compelling and with terrific performances. Really important this topic is covered #TheFollowingEvents."

© Ludovic Robert Rebekah Staton as Alice in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

Another wanted the story to move at a faster pace. "A well-judged blend of dark humour and pathos, but a slight acceleration in pace would bring it closer to perfection."

For those who haven't yet seen the show, the synopsis reads: "Cheryl is a bestselling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin. Alice is a formidable but long-underestimated PA who lives in a bungalow with her young son and magician partner.

© Luudovic Robert Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Cheryl in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

"Rob is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common... except Rob's dupes, deceptions and delusions.

"This is a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster. It is the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage. As they finally find the courage and self-belief to take charge, the con is on to try and take a sociopathic predator down."