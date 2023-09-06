The Repair Shop star Will Kirk reveals release date for upcoming episodes

The reality show will return to BBC One very soon

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has finally revealed the release date for the remaining episodes of the show's latest season – and it's so soon!

Taking to the BBC programme's official Instagram page, the woodwork expert announced that new episodes would arrive on September 13.

"I've got fantastic news!" Will began. "Brand new episodes of The Repair Shop start on 13th September, 8pm on BBC One.

© Sarah Weal Will Kirk revealed that the show will return on September 13

"If you miss out, you can always catch up on BBC iPlayer."

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement, with one person writing: "Excellent. Keep up the great work," while another added: "Great, can't wait. Love watching Repair Shop, I go back to watch the old ones. You all do such amazing work. Well done everyone."

A third person commented: "Woohoo, that's great news."

© Ricochet Ltd Dominic Chinea and Jay Blades on The Repair Shop

The release date announcement comes amid an exciting time for the show, which picked up the gong for Daytime at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.

The programme's big win marked the end of This Morning's 12-year winning streak, with the ITV show walking away empty-handed.

As he accepted the award, Jay noted that it was a "rarity" for the show to win the prize. Thanking his team of experts, he said: "I would like to salute my experts, they are my family.

"We're the new kids on the block and I'm glad we've won this time. I know it won't be a regular thing so thank you."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock for NTA The Repair Shop won the Daytime award at 2023's National Television Awards

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans congratulated the show on their win. One person wrote: "The Repair Shop. Wholesome television. Honest television. Richly deserved win," while another added: "Lovely to see The Repair Shop win an award. Such a heartwarming show & so deserving for all the skilled work that they do."

A third person tweeted: "The Repair Shop is such a deserving winner though. A gentle show with a lot of heart fronted by truly talented people. How lovely #NTAs."

The Repair Shop first premiered on the BBC in 2017 and since then has amassed a legion of dedicated fans, who will be pleased to know that the show has been commissioned for another two years.

© Kate Green/BAFTA The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit won the Daytime TV BAFTA in May

Jay announced the good news at the TV BAFTAs in May after the programme picked up the Daytime award. "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken," he said in the winners' room. "We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."

The cast of the show has made no secret about their close bond and clearly enjoy filming together. In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Jay said: "We spend nine months a year filming, all staying in the same hotel and having meals together, so we've become like a family."

© BBC The programme has been commissioned for another two years

He also opened up about his future as the main host of the show. When asked how long he would stay with the series, he said: "I don't see myself going anywhere.

"If they'll have me, you might see me grow very old in that barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might go grey."