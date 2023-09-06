BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay shares heartfelt tribute to show following major change

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has shared a heartwarming tribute to the show's hard-working team following a change to the format on Tuesday, which saw the journalist host the show from Langstone Harbour in Hampshire.

Taking to Instagram, Jon shared a series of snaps from the episode, which explored the issue of sewage pollution along the coastline and in our waterways.

He penned in the caption: "I'm unbelievably lucky to work with such a talented, professional and lovely bunch at #bbcbreakfast.

"This morning's outside broadcast in #Portsmouth was a huge technical and editorial challenge…

"We had to deal with some complex politics and new BBC data about sewage and water pollution - while also making the most of a beautiful sunny morning in #LangstoneHarbour. Too many clever colleagues to name here, but special shout-outs to…

"Mandy, our drone camera crew… Elliot, our lighting maestro… And Katie who oversaw the entire production."

© BBC Jon hosted Tuesday's show from Hampshire's Langstone Harbour

Praising his co-star, weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood, he continued: "And, as always, wonderful working with the amazing Carol Kirkwood," adding: "(The group photo includes the @portsmouthuni team who hosted us on the roof of their marine sciences building)."

Viewers of the show were quick to praise the programme in the comments section, with one person writing: "@jonkay01 really enjoyed, we were glued to it before work/school this morning!" while another added: "It was absolute class."

Viewers praised Jon's coverage of the sewage pollution issue

Whilst Jon and Carol were reporting from Hampshire, relief presenters Ben Boulos and Tina Daheley held down the fort in the studio in Salford's Media City, keeping viewers updated with the latest news headlines.

Meanwhile, main presenter Sally Nugent, who usually presents alongside Jon at the beginning of each week, was absent from the programme on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sally recently returned to the UK following a brief trip to San Sebastián in Spain. The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday with a series of photos from her holiday, including a fabulous beach selfie that saw the star rocking dark shades and a white robe.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally Nugent shared a stunning beach selfie from her holiday in Spain

"There are no prawns left in San Sebastián," she penned in the caption. "I think we have eaten them all. Back on the @bbcbreakfast sofa tomorrow from 6. Join us if you can x."

Fans praised Sally's radiant appearance in the selfie, with one person writing: "Wow stunning. Hope you are having an amazing time," while another added: "Stunning as always."

While Sally hasn't addressed the reason for her absence from Wednesday's show, it's possible that she had a lie-in following a late night at Tuesday's National Television Awards.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally Nugent on the NTAs red carpet with Rob Burrow and his family

The BBC Breakfast documentary, Rob Burrow - Living with MND, was up for the Authored Documentary gong this year, but lost out to Lewis Capaldi's Netflix film, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now.

Rob's documentary, which was first released in October 2022, follows the Rugby League legend and his family as he lives with motor neurone disease (MND).

Sally has followed Rob's story since his diagnosis in 2019, when doctors told him that he may only have a year to live, two at the most.

© BBC Rob Burrow with this family in the BBC documentary, Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Sally previously said of the film: "This film shares the brutal reality of living with motor neurone disease, not just for Rob, but the impact it has on his whole family and friends. What he is doing will have a lasting legacy for people diagnosed today and in years to come."