The Following Events star Alistair Petrie has a famous wife – and she starred in a major period drama

BBC One's brand new drama, The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, has had us glued to our screens since it first premiered last month.

The series follows two very different women, Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker, and the eccentric conman they have in common, Dr. Rob Chance. Starring alongside Rebekah Staton and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in the thriller is actor Alistair Petrie, who is a familiar face thanks to his roles in Netflix's Sex Education and BBC One's The Night Manager.

But did you know that his wife is also a star of the small screen and appeared in a hugely successful period drama in the 1990s? Read on to find out all about his family.

Who is Alistair Petrie?

Alistair Petrie is a 52-year-old actor from Catterick in North Yorkshire.

One of his first on-screen roles was playing Robert Martin in ITV's 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, Emma. From there, he landed various one-episode appearances in shows such as Holby City, Cranford and Midsomer Murders.

© Netflix Alistair Petrie as Mr. Groff in Sex Education

His more recent TV credits include the BBC thriller series, The Night Manager, in which he played Lord Sandy Langbourne, as well as Fox's espionage-thriller, Deep State.

Alistair is perhaps best recognised for playing Mr. Groff in Netflix's teen drama-comedy Sex Education and also portrayed Rev Richard Jones in ITV's 2022 Agatha Christie adaptation, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?.

© Ludovic Robert Alistair Petrie as Rob in The Following Events are based on A Pack of Lies

Who is Alistair Petrie's wife?

Alistair Petrie is married to actress Lucy Scott, who hails from Stradsett in Norfolk.

The 50-year-old is probably best known for playing Charlotte Lucas in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

© BBC Lucy Scott as Charlotte Lucas in the BBC's Pride and Prejudice.

She's also appeared in episodes of ITV's mystery thriller, Rosemary & Thyme, Spooks, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and BBC's early 2000s drama, Hearts and Bones.

The couple married in Windlesham, Surrey before going on to welcome three sons, Angus, Cal and Brodie.

Cal and Brodie, who are twins, were born prematurely. While Brodie was able to breathe on his own, his brother struggled and spent 48 hours in intensive care.

Speaking to the charity Borne, which aims to end premature birth, Alistair detailed the terrifying ordeal. "The consultant said, 'Yes. It's possible he may die'.

© Robbie Jack Lucy Scott and Tony Britton in a production of Jane Austen's Mansfield Park

"Instead of falling apart, I instinctively knew I needed to be clear-headed, I needed to somehow take charge of this situation and be resolute for my wife and my newborn son. No one else could be cast in this role. It had to be me. So you do it. A hidden part of your character somewhere inside you is called upon.

"You step up because there is no choice. I had to ask the question: 'Will my son die?'"

© Massimiliano Giorgeschi Alistair is married with three children

Just hours before surgeons were due to operate on Cal to test his lung tissue for a rare condition, he developed the ability to breathe on his own.

"We know how lucky we are," Alistair said. "There were some dark moments. During those moments Lucy and I worked as a team, we always have done."

It looks like Cal and Brodie are following in their father's footsteps as they both made a cameo in an episode of Sex Education. Sharing a still from the drama which showed his sons in costume as Moordale High students, Alistair wrote in the caption: "Nepotism at its finest. Marvellous performances my sons @brodie.petrie @cpetrieee. The Dragons as christened by @doitlikedua and @benjyt #sexeducation #season3."