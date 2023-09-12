CBS Mornings sees major shakeup with beloved host making a big move

The CBS Mornings desk saw the return of a special host

In the dynamic world of television, CBS Mornings experienced an exciting transition this Tuesday. The anchor's desk welcomed back Vladimir Duthiers, the show's adored host, who returned from his well-earned paternity leave.

The news was gleefully shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with CBS warmly noting: "Our very own 'What to Watch' superstar took his paternity leave this summer to travel with his family — and spend some much-deserved time off with baby Céline."

The month of February was particularly memorable for Vlad and his wife Marian Wang. The couple celebrated the birth of their first child, a month before Vlad's elevation to a more prominent role on the morning show.

The arrival of their daughter, lovingly named Céline Mari WeiZhen Wang-Duthiers, touched the hearts of the show's viewers, and her absence was palpably felt on the set.

It wasn't just Céline's birth that had the audience tuned into Vlad's life updates. August turned out to be a special month for the Duthiers family.

Marking the time as right, Vlad, Marian, and Céline journeyed to the idyllic beaches of Anguilla for a much-needed break.

This trip doubled as Vlad's paternity leave, offering him quality family time, and from the looks of it, the perfect escape.

© Instagram Vladimir has returned to CBS Mornings after paternity leave

Through the lens of his social media, fans were treated to picturesque scenes of Anguilla. A post-marked #paternityleave from Aug. 9, 2023, confirmed the commencement of his rejuvenating break.

While Anguilla's sun-kissed shores and azure waters painted an envious backdrop, this wasn't the first time the popular CBS anchor took time off post Céline's arrival.

© Instagram Vlad with his wife and daughter

Earlier in February, the doting father had taken a brief hiatus to embrace the early joys of fatherhood.

Vlad, awestruck by the sheer beauty of their newborn, shared his heartfelt sentiments: "I'm still gobsmacked at how beautiful our daughter is," upon his brief return to work after her birth.

There's a tangible tug-of-war when one is passionately dedicated to both their professional and personal lives.

© Instagram Vlad's wife with their daughter Celine

Vlad candidly revealed his inner turmoil of parting from his family to resume work. He humorously remarked: "It's a good thing I love my job and I love y'all," reflecting on the challenging morning he had to bid farewell to his wife and daughter.

During Vlad's absence, CBS Mornings remained in capable hands. The dedicated viewers of the show received their daily dose of updates and news, courtesy of co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson.