Gayle King hops across to rival network to support famous friend

In an unprecedented, touching moment on live TV, Gayle King did something special that had viewers raising eyebrows and smiles in tandem.

Mid-broadcast, Gayle, 68, took an early leave from her desk at CBS Mornings. Venturing from 1515 Broadway, the celebrated CBS Mornings anchor, made her way to ABC's Good Morning America studio just across the street, all to join the live bachelorette festivities of her dear friend, Robin Roberts.

With a signature pink gift bag in hand, destined for Robin and her soon-to-be spouse, Amber Laign, Gayle's joyful purpose was evident.

"Robin and I have shared countless memories since 1994," she mused. "Missing a party, especially this one, simply wasn't an option." As she entered GMA's buzzing studio, Robin gleefully acknowledged her surprise attendee.

"Dude, can we take a moment for Gayle King?" Robin exclaimed amidst a round of applause. "Taking time out from her own packed morning to join us? That's heart."

© Instagram Gayle joined her good friend Robin Roberts

Echoing the sentiment, Gayle beamed: "I just had to be here." The day's episode of GMA was particularly significant as it celebrated the upcoming union of Robin and Amber.

Present in the studio, besides Robin's co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, were the couple's closest family and friends. The revelry included lively mocktails, a spellbinding performance by En Vogue, and a fun round of the Newlywed Game.

© Instagram The day's episode of GMA was particularly significant as it celebrated the upcoming union of Robin and Amber.

As the celebrations continued, Robin and Amber reminisced about their nearly two-decade-long romance. It all began with a blind date, orchestrated by mutual friends 18 years ago.

MORE: Gayle King's mind-blowing $7.1m Manhattan penthouse needs to be seen to be believed

MORE: CBS News' Gayle King's whispered bathroom calls to Oprah revealed in touching tribute

© Instagram Present in the studio were the couple's closest family and friends.

Such was the charm of their early days that Amber even rerouted her commute just to share fleeting waves with Robin during GMA's live airings.

The atmosphere turned poignant when Robin recounted her breast cancer diagnosis just two years into their relationship. "Amber's unwavering support during those testing times was my pillar," Robin recalled. "We hadn't even reached our second anniversary, and yet she stayed, every step of the way."

The couple also unveiled that amidst the turbulence of the pandemic, after facing health challenges and enduring personal losses, they found clarity about their future. It was during a cozy dinner in 2022, at their cherished local Mexican hideaway, that they playfully exchanged calamari rings, sealing their engagement.

© Instagram Robin and Amber celebrate their love

On the brink of their wedding, Robin expressed what truly makes this step significant for them. "Most enter marriage seeking the depth of connection Amber and I have been fortunate to discover," she shared with a radiant glow.

"We've navigated life's rollercoaster, cherishing our highs and supporting each other during lows. Our wedding? It's not just a beginning; it's a jubilant milestone in our continuing fairy tale."