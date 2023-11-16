The Crown's filming locations for season six are the most beautiful yet

Royalists, buckle your seatbelts, The Crown is coming back. Season six of the hit TV show following the life of the British royal family is set to be released on 16 November and we can only just contain our excitement.

That's right, we are about to get an insight into the goings-on of the royal household with the return of the fabulous Elizabeth Debicki as the late Princess Diana and Dominic West as the then-Prince Charles.

We have also a new set of royals on the block. Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey will appear on our screens for the first time as Princess Kate and Prince William and viewers will gain a fresh insight into their romance from the early days at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Luckily for the show's loyal viewers, the filming locations are even more beautiful than ever and you can even visit some of them yourself…

University of St Andrews, Scotland

Where Kate and William met The introduction of Prince William and Princess Kate into the show means one thing – we finally get an insight into the Wales' budding relationship from the point they met at the stunning University of St Andrews in Scotland, a filming spot that is open to the public. The couple, played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, met in 2001 on the Scottish campus and so many of the shots of the upcoming series will be filmed around the hallowed halls of the historic university. St Andrews is one of the oldest in the world, no wonder it is so beautiful.

Lancaster House, London

The stand-in Buckingham Palace Whilst we would love Buckingham Palace to feature in the show, it is hardly a surprise that the palace is off-limits as a filming location. Instead, the creators have settled for Lancaster House, but it isn't much of a downgrade. The incredible period property is now run by the Foreign Office having been commissioned by the then-Duke of York in 1825. The location is fit for a queen with its sweeping staircases, gilded interiors, and opulent decor, and it really was fit for this purpose as it was where Queen Elizabeth met Winston Churchill in 1953.



Winchester Cathedral, Hampshire

The setting for Princess Diana's funeral One of the most highly-anticipated parts of season six will inevitably be the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997. The show will cover her sad passing in Paris and will later move to Winchester Cathedral to depict her funeral. The same venue was used in season three to shoot Winston Churchill's 1965 funeral. Why not visit yourself and enjoy its beauty in the flesh?



Ardverikie House, Invernessshire

A take on Balmoral Followers of the late Queen will know that Balmoral had a dear place in her heart. As with Buckingham Palace, The Crown can't be shot at the actual royal site and so this is where Ardverikie House comes in. The picturesque building was built for a baronial deer-stalking enthusiast in the 19th Century. The estate, perched on the edge of a loch, is home to an incredible array of local wildlife ranging from thousands of red deer to golden ospreys and eagles.



York Minster, Yorkshire

The chosen spot for the King and Queen's 2005 wedding It has been revealed that season six will conclude with the King's wedding to Queen Camilla in 2005. Though the pair actually wed in St George's Chapel in Windsor, where Prince Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, however, the scene is being recreated at the stunning York Minster, which was voted the most Instagrammable filming location. The 14th-century cathedral is a true spectacle offering views over the city from its Central Tower that are open to the public.



Dartmouth House, Mayfair

Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed's treasured spot Dartmouth House in London's Mayfair nobly stands in for the Hotel Ritz in Paris where Dodi Al Fayed and Princess Diana spent their last days together. The Grade II listed building is now home to the English Speaking Union but was once the residence of Lord Dartmouth during the outbreak of World War I when it was swiftly converted into a Red Cross Hospital.



Burghley House, Lincolnshire

The show's version of Windsor Castle Burghley House was chosen to represent Windsor Castle and rightly so. It is not short of grandeur, a truly magnificent building that was built in the Tudor period to house the Cecil family. You can even visit this incredible ground yourself during the spring and summer months where you can explore the expansive parkland.



Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire

Kensington Palace's doppelganger Set just outside Welwyn Garden City is The Crown's final filming location. Brocket Hall's red brick is uncannily similar to that of Kensington Palace's making it the perfect place to shoot the final season. The property is steeped in history as the former home of the former prime minister William Lamb and even provided a lodge for King Edward II on his hunting trips.



