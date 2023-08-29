How Meghan Markle was influenced by royal family in her lines on Suits, show boss reveals

Suits is in the midst of its very own renaissance, breaking all kinds of streaming records on Netflix and inspiring talk of a reboot or revamp of sorts.

The legal drama's creator and head writer, Aaron Korsh, got real in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the show, and didn't shy away from acknowledging the Meghan Markle effect of it all.

Having previously stated that he was excited by the amount of interest it brought to the show, he added that the royal family "weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 38, began dating in mid-2016, when the show was still in its sixth season, and the impact of her future royal lineage was already a factor in the way she, and by extension her character Rachel Zane, could be perceived.

When asked whether there were any specific instances of change, Aaron recalled: "I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I'll just say what the line was.

"In the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.'

"And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth," he added, explaining that it was presumably to avoid any implications of fan edits that could come from the word, replacing it instead with "bu****it."

When asked whether he knew if the royal family were reading the show's scripts in advance, a confused Aaron responded: "I don’t know how they got 'em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don't remember the process by which they got them."

He defended the choice made by her future-in-laws, however, saying: "But listen, when they explained it that way, and I'm pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn't want somebody doing that to her either.

"And the thing is, I didn't think anybody really would, but also I don't know. People are crazy."

Aaron previously squashed any notion of a reboot for the show amid its huge return to the public eye, but did shed some light on why he believed people were so interested in the show still, five years after it first ended.

"Some fans are enjoying watching it again, and I think some of the people who are rewatching are having a different experience with it the second time because they know what's going to happen," he shared. "It just relieves them of the burden of being angry when something doesn't happen that they wanted to happen."

