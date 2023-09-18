All you need to know about My Mum, Your Dad star Martin H

The 56-year-old sports presenter was nominated for the show by his daughter Jessica

ITV's brand new dating show, My Mum, Your Dad, is well underway, with the line-up of single parents and their matchmaking children returning to our screens on Monday night for another week of heartwarming romance.

For those unfamiliar with the show, which is hosted by Davina McCall, it follows a group of single mums and dads as they head to a country house retreat in the English countryside for a second chance at love.

WATCH: Are you enjoying My Mum, Your Dad?

Unbeknownst to them, their children are watching from a surveillance room in a nearby location and get to play cupid in their parents' love lives.

One of the contestants who has been nominated by their offspring is Martin H. His 23-year-old daughter Jessica is keen for her dad to put himself out there and get back into the dating world. But who exactly is Martin H and what has he said about his relationship history? Here's all we know…

Who is Martin H and what is his job?

Martin Henlan is a 56-year-old retired professional basketball player, sports presenter and MD.

Martin played basketball for 15 years, representing England and Great Britain, before pursuing his media career. He has provided basketball commentary for Sky Sports, Channel 4, the BBC and Eurosport. He is also a member of the board of trustees for the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

© ITV Martin H and his daughter Jessica

Martin, who hails from Birmingham but lives in Epsom, was nominated for the show by his daughter Jessica, who works in modelling, mental health coaching and sales/marketing.

Opening up about his dating life, Martin said he's reluctant to have his heart broken. "I used to fall head over heels in love, skin my knees, dust myself off, get up, have my heart broken and go and try again," he explained. "Now, I'm very reluctant to share, I don’t find it easy to throw myself into it.

© ITV Martin hit it off with Monique on My Mum Your Dad

"I'm very cautious. I've had enough of being hurt. I'm more self-protective."

READ: Who is Davina McCall's partner, Michael Douglas? All you need to know

MORE: 13 celebrities rumoured to be joining I'm a Celebrity 2023

Summing up his dating history, he continued: "Using the old-fashioned marking system, I'd have got a C for effort and a D for delivery. I've dated.

"I was a professional sportsperson for 15 years, I studied in the US on a basketball scholarship, so I’ve been exposed to the dating life for a long time, but I've never been very good at it. I'm a serial monogamist."

© ITV Martin is a former professional basketball player

As for what he's looking for in a partner, Martin said he's impressed by someone who "smiles and also isn't noticeably put off by my size".

"I don't have much of a social life," he added. "So to realise there's more to life than doing the next basketball commentary or taking my kids on holiday.

"I'm big, I'm fun, I'm outgoing and I consider myself to be a likeable sort of bloke. I've spent 90% of my life in the friendzone… I'm everyone's best friend."

The full cast of My Mum, Your Dad

Janey, who is a 47-year-old recruitment manager and singer, and 19-year-old son Will

Tolullah, 50, who is a design consultant, and her 28-year-old daughter, Georgia-Blu

Roger, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Jess

Martin M, a 53-year-old property developer and his 18-year-old son, Luke

Retired basketball player Martin H, 56, from Birmingham and his 23-year-old daughter, Jessica

Monique, 50, a therapist, and her 21-year-old daughter Taiya

Sharon, 53, and her 24-year-old daughter, Tia

Caroline, 51, from South Lanarkshire and her 20-year-old daughter Karli

Natalie, 44, and her 20-year-old son, Kaliel

Paul, 47, from London and his 21-year-old daughter Mazey

Clayton, 57, and his 35-year-old son Christian

Elliott, 53 from Essex, and 21-year-old Zachary