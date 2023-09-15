All you need to know about My Mum, Your Dad star Janey

My Mum, Your Dad has been airing all week on ITV and viewers are loving it.

The new series, fronted by Davina McCall, was previously dubbed as "middle-aged Love Island", but rather than jetting to a luxury villa in the heart of Majorca, the cast – made up of single mums and dads – head to a sprawling country house retreat in the English countryside in the hope of finding love thanks to their children performing some matchmaking.

WATCH: The official trailer for My Mum, Your Dad on ITV

But the parents aren't aware that the young-adult sons and daughters are watching in on the dates in a surveillance room called 'The Bunker' before deciding their mum or dad's fate.

One mother-son pairing on My Mum, Your Dad is Janey and Will. But who is Janey? Here's all you need to know...

© ITV Janey is a recruitment manager and singer

Who is My Mum, Your Dad star Janey and what is her job?

Janey is a 47-year-old recruitment manager and singer. The contestant, who hails from West Sussex,is appearing on the show with her 19-year-old son Will.

Janey opened up about her dating experiences in the past and what's she's look for in the future. "I've matured and what I used to go for I know is not right for me now. It sounds cliché but it's not about the looks and material things, it's so irrelevant. Now I'm looking for a best friend that I fancy!"

MORE: The Repair Shop fans divided over 'error' with repair in new episode

MORE: Strictly's Nigel Harmon's sheepish confession about training ahead of show

© ITV Janey and Roger in My Mum, Your Dad

Janey also shared with ITV how her job affects how she's perceived. "I think people might get me wrong at first. I'm aware I might be judged on how outgoing I might be, and the fact my job is performing," she said. "In reality, I could be the most sensitive person there. And I’m emotional. I’m excited to meet someone that sees that side of me."

© ITV Luke, Christian, Tia, Georgia, Karli, William, and Jessica in My Mum, Your Dad

Who are the other cast members of My Mum, Your Dad?

Also appearing on the ITV show are:

Tolullah, 50, who is a design consultant, and her 28-year-old daughter, Georgia-Blu

Martin M, a 53-year-old property developer and his 18-year-old son, Luke

Retired basketball player Martin H from Birmingham and his 23-year-old daughter, Jessica

Monique, 50, a therapist, and her 21-year-old daughter Taiya

Fifty-three year old Sharon and her 24-year-old daughter, Tia

Caroline from South Lanarkshire and her 20-year-old daughter Karli

Natalie, 44, and her 20-year-old son, Kaliel

Paul, 47, from London and his 21-year-old daughter Mazey

Fifty-seven year old Clayton and his 35-year-old son Christian

Roger, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Jess

Elliott, 53 from Essex, and 21-year-old Zachary

What are the fans making of My Mum, Your Dad?

There's been plenty of reaction online to the new programme. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Been watching #MyMumYourDad Feel quite jealous that I'm not there! Great to see the more mature of us represented @ThisisDavina."

© ITV Roger and Janey in My Mum, Your Dad

A second added: "#MyMumYourDad is so good I have loved it." A third, meanwhile, said: "I don't normally like this sort of show but I'm really hooked on this. It's nice to see older people dating - my only pet hate is none of them are normal looking parents they are all stunning!!!! #MyMumYourDad."

A fourth said: "Not normally my thing to watch but really enjoying show, very relatable. Goes to show we all go through good and very traumatic relationships and we build walls that not many folk can break through but there is hope #MyMumYourDad."