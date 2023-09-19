DWTS host Julianne Hough announces huge career news away from the show

Renowned for her moves on Dancing with the Stars, Julianne Hough recently delighted her fans with some exhilarating career news.

The 35-year-old, who's the fresh face hosting the iconic dance competition series, unveiled her latest venture on TikTok.

Stationed outside a Walmart, Julianne enthusiastically introduced her newest collaboration with a health-centric food brand.

With palpable excitement, she declared, sitting atop shopping carts: "We're officially at Walmart nationwide here in the US. Blender Bites baby!"

Stylishly donning a white button-up shirt paired with striking blue skinny jeans, Julianne held the product she's promoting.

© TikTok Julianne Hough announce new career move

In subsequent frames, she's seen posing spiritedly in Walmart's freezer section, flashing her trademark smile.

Accompanying the video was a caption detailing her involvement with Blender Bites. "I couldn't be more excited to announce I've joined forces with Blender Bites as a brand partner and investor," she shared.

Julianne Hough's new role at Walmart

Julianne emphasized her endorsement: "Their 1-step Smoothies and Frappes are my go-to solution for convenient, healthy, and delicious beverages when I'm on the move! I'm thrilled to be part of a company that prioritizes health and wellness with affordability in mind."

This collaboration isn't Julianne's only major career development. Earlier in August, it was unveiled that she would be the new face of Dancing with the Stars, stepping into the shoes of former model, Tyra Banks, 49.

© Art Streiber Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiera

Adding to the excitement, she'll be co-hosting alongside the charismatic Alfonso Ribeiro, 51, who joined the show's ensemble last season.

Promotional material teased Julianne's energetic presence, featuring her dancing gleefully in a shimmering silver mini dress.

© Getty Images Julianne Hough at the DWTS finale

The decision to bring Julianne onboard garnered much acclaim. One enthused fan remarked: "Thank goodness you guys didn't keep Tyra. Couldn't stand to watch her on there." Another chimed in, asserting, "This is the best decision the show has made in recent years."

While her professional journey has been bustling with activity, Julianne didn't shy away from sharing snippets of her personal life with her followers.

© Getty Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on Dancing with the Stars in 2021

She recently used the popular platform to introduce a delightful new member of her family: a heartwarming Golden Retriever puppy.

Amid the video, Julianne twirled with the puppy, engaging in a trending Taylor Swift TikTok challenge, which she aptly captioned: "Sunny girls’ TikTok debut."

Tracing back, Julianne encountered a sorrowful episode in September 2019 when she lost her two cherished Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs, Lexi, aged 11, and Harley, aged 8.

Reminiscing and paying homage to her late pets, Julianne posted a touching tribute on her Instagram this week.