The professional dancer is the new host of Dancing with the Stars alongside Alfonso Ribeiro

Julianne Hough is on countdown to her new hosting gig on Dancing with the Stars and ahead of the premiere on September 26, she's squeezing in some magical moments in her personal life.

The DWTS star delivered photos from a beautiful wedding on Instagram on Thursday and the radiant host confessed she's been holding out to share them.

Julianne looked stunning in the snapshots which showed a lavish poolside reception and plenty of fun on the dance floor.

WATCH: Julianne Hough is radiant in a floaty princess gown

"I waited forever to post about this incredible wedding, but not as long as my favorite humans waited to make it official," wrote Julianne.

"Absolutely loved celebrating @arielle and @mattcutshall this Summer! Such an amazing and intimate night dedicated to two magical humans."

The bride, Arielle Vandenburg, looked stunning in a strapless, white gown which she swapped for a sparkly mini-dress for the evening's festivities.

The American actress and former host of Love Island US thanked her friend for attending her big day to musician Matt Cutshall.

"Cutieeeeeee I love you and I’m so happy you were there to celebrate and dance with us," she wrote as her new husband mirrored her statement by adding: "Soooo happy you were there."

© Art Streiber Julianne will be co-hosting DWTS with Alfonso

The celebrations came ahead of Julianne's exciting new opportunity as the host of DWTS alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Season 32 premieres on September 26, and the show has a huge lineup which was revealed this week.

Among the 14 contestants are Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, How I Met Your Mother star, Alyson Hannigan, singer Jason Mraz, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and model Tyson Beckford.

© Getty Images Julianne's brother Derek is a judge on the the show

While Julianne is hosting, she's a two-time Mirrorball champion herself, having performed as a professional dancer on the ABC show previously.

Her brother Derek Hough returns as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli too.

© Getty Both Julianne and her brother Derek have been part of the DWTS family for over a decade

Derek didn't have enough great things to say about his sibling either and during an appearance on Good Morning America he opened up about working with her again.

"One of the things I'm looking forward to about working with my sister again is just, she's just a wonderful person, she's a great person to work with."

© Getty Julianne splits her time between LA and New York

He added: "She's amazing at what she does, she knows the show inside and out, she's a part of the show, she's important to the show, really, I feel like, from the history of it."

Derek said that Julianne would be so much more than a host, and would also be a fabulous mentor.

"She's been there, she's done it," he said. "She'll be fantastic and I think it'll kinda be fun to play with each other, just kind of like, you know, to have some banter. We'll see what happens."

