Everything we know about the new Netflix David Beckham documentary

Despite seeing David and Victoria Beckham in newspapers, on social media and on our screens, how much do you really know about the couple - and their lives together? In a new Netflix documentary, Beckham, David and Victoria sit down to discuss the highs and lows of his career, and the impact that fame had on their relationship and family life.

The synopsis for the upcoming series reads: "BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

"The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."

The documentary promises to have "unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates," and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

The trailer teases what to expect, including the retired footballer reflecting on an incident with Sir Alex Ferguson where he was struck in the face with a football boot as the pressures of fame took a toll on him on the pitch and off. David came even be seen looking tearful at one moment of the footage, where he admits that he hasn’t spoken about some of the incidents he was recounting for the documentary.

When is Beckham being released?

The four-part documentary will be released on 4 October, so stay tuned and check out the trailer above in the meantime!

What has David Beckham said about the documentary?

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, David wrote: "Ten years since I retired from playing football I’m proud to share the first trailer for BECKHAM, my Netflix documentary series.

"I’m so grateful to @fisherstevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life. Many hours of conversations, many stories I’ve never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can’t wait for you all to see it." Ryan Reynolds was among those to express his excitement, commenting: "CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS."

Victoria also shared the trailer, writing: "I’m so proud of you @DavidBeckham and everything you’ve achieved.. I can’t wait for you all to see BECKHAM on @Netflix from October 4!!"