David Beckham close to tears in emotional trailer for new docu-series

Netflix has released the trailer for Beckham, a docu-series examining the professional career of David Beckham, and it's promising to be an emotional time, with the star close to tears at one point.

In the trailer, which you can watch in full below, the father-of-four appeared close to tears as the documentary focused on some of the low points of his career, with fans jeering at him. "I don't think I've ever talked about it," he said as the trailer showed footage of him getting a red card and the negative headlines it generated.

WATCH: David Beckham gets emotional during Beckham trailer

"I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping. It took a toll on me that I never even knew myself." His wife, Victoria Beckham, also spoke about the media interest in their lives, saying: "It's always fun when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

However, the trailer also captures the happier moments of his life, including his meteoric rise to the top of England football and his relationship with wife Victoria, with the star even light-heartedly teasing her during one of her interviews.

© Netflix The documentary will look at the highs and lows of David's career

Beckham will be a four-part docu-series, and will land on Netflix on 4 October.

The trailer lands shortly after David and Victoria marked a milestone moment with their son Romeo as he marked his 21st birthday. To mark the special occasion, the doting parents were quick to share a touching montage of photos and video clips over on their social media feeds.

© Netflix Victoria will also feature in the docu-series

Amongst the slew of snaps, former pro footballer David, 48, and fashion designer VB, 49, shared a string of heartmelting throwback photos from Romeo's childhood.

The sweet compilation featured clips of Romeo on holiday, snippets of the youngster playing football and more recent pictures of their son cosying up to his model girlfriend, Mia Regan.

© Netflix The series will contain four episodes

Alongside the birthday tribute, former Spice Girl Victoria proudly gushed: "Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham…. The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul. We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx Kissess."

Doting dad David, meanwhile, penned: "Happy 21st Birthday to my little man [pink heart emoji] Dad is so proud of the person that you have become, kind, generous and passionate about what you love, keep being you and dream big [pink heart emoji] we love u so much x @romeobeckham x."

The series will land on 4 October

Romeo has been following in his father's footsteps by becoming a professional footballer, and he currently plays for the Brentford Football Club's reserve team after initially joining on a six-month loan.

He has previously played for Inter Miami, and in photos shared last year, he was truly following in David's footsteps with a full shaved head!

© Getty Images Romeo is also a professional sports star

One fan noticed the resemblance between him and David, as they commented: "Be like dad, Romeo." His teammates were quick to respond to the post as well with Shaan Hundal saying: "Great," while many others posted strings of emojis including fire and flower ones.

MORE: Prince Harry supports David Beckham's football team as Meghan Markle misses out despite invite

READ: David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to Harper in touching holiday photo