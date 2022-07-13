David Beckham's humble childhood to be explored in new Netflix documentary The footballer's life and career is the subject of the new series

David Beckham's childhood, including his "humble working class beginnings", is being explored in a brand new documentary for Netflix.

The streaming giant announced the news on Wednesday in a press release explaining the programme will delve further into the life of the former sportsman, who found fame in the 1990s when he played for Manchester United FC.

As the statement explains, the documentary will "feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years and interviews with David Beckham, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch."

The multi-part series, which is yet to announce a release date, will also investigate David's "humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time".

David's humble beginnings to his global stardom will be explored in the documentary

The documentary will also no doubt delve into the personal life of the sportsman, who married former Spice Girl Victoria in 1999. David and Victoria have since welcomed four children over the years, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Meanwhile, Victoria and David's son Romeo has followed in his father's footsteps by venturing into a professional footballing career. On Instagram earlier this month, David expressed his immense pride for his second eldest, who scored his first goal with football team Inter Miami.

Interviews from his family and friends will also be featured

Captioning the post, the father-of-four penned: "Well done mate so proud @romeobeckham. First goal in a Miami shirt @intermiamicfii @intermiamifc," with a white love heart.

Romeo responded to the heartfelt post with an equally loving response. He penned: "Love u dad that was for you," with two red love hearts.

