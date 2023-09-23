Strictly's Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson relationship timeline: split, reunion and more

Zara McDermott might be formerly known as a star on Love Island, Made in Chelsea, and of her own powerful BBC documentary, but over the next few weeks, she'll be known as one of the stars taking part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The reality star and former civil servant was paired up with Graziano Di Prima last week during the official launch of Strictly series 21, and both looked overjoyed to be dancing with each other.

WATCH: Zara McDermott and Griziano Di Prima make hilarious TikTok during Strictly rehearsals

We can't wait to see Zara's moves on the dancefloor and she'll no doubt have the backing of her family, friends and her boyfriend Sam Thompson, who has supported her journey so far since she signed up to the BBC Latin and ballroom competition.

Sam and Zara have been dating a few years now and are the picture of romance, but they haven't had the easiest ride in their relationship. The now-solid couple did face a headline-inducing rough patch a few years back but, thankfully, look to be stronger than ever.

Here's all you need to know about their romance timeline…

© Jeff Spicer Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott began dating in 2019

When did Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson begin dating?

Zara and Sam Thompson began dating in early 2019, not long after the blonde beauty had finished her stint on Love Island in which she was involved with self-confessed ladies' man, Adam Collard.

At the time, Sam, Made in Chelsea regular, was in a relationship with fellow MIC cast member Sophie Habboo (now married to fellow MIC and Strictly alum Jamie Laing) but it wasn't long before Zara and Sam became official and Zara soon joined the cast of the E4 reality show.

© Ricky Vigil Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson pictured in 2019

Why did Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson break up?

Zara and Sam hit a rough patch in late 2019 when reports began circulating that Zara had cheated on Sam while competing on X-Factor: Celebrity with music boss, Brahim Fouradi.

The former Love Island star first denied the allegations but then posted a heartfelt confessional message on social media in October 2020 when the news of the affair became public.

That same month, the pair's heartbreaking one-to-one conversation was played out on screen in an episode of Made in Chelsea in which Zara was begging Sam for forgiveness. The clip has now become somewhat of a meme and, fortunately, the couple has since seen the funny side.

© getty Zara McDermott

Who is Brahim Fouradi?

Brahim Fouradi is a music executive and talent boss who previously worked closely with artists who appeared on X Factor. Brahim, whose job title was A&R director for Syco (Simon Cowell's company) met Zara in 2019 when she was taking part in the All-Star version of the singing programme.

Brahim has since departed his role from Syco and, according to the Sun, relocated to Holland.

When did Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson reunite?

In late 2020, Zara continued to prove that her ex-boyfriend could trust her moving forward. Although hesitant at first, Sam decided to forgive Zara and they moved forward together as a couple working through their issues.

The following year, they moved in together and, nowadays, are adored by their followers for their hilarious TikToks! Sam and Zara live in a gorgeous house in Chelsea, London, which happens to be next door to his sister, Louise.

What have Zara and Sam said about their relationship?

Since their rocky patch, it seems that Zara and Sam are keen to put the past behind them and move forward and fans have even been convinced that the Made in Chelsea star could be getting down on one knee pretty soon.

Meanwhile, discussing the so-called Strictly curse, Sam gave his thoughts about Zara taking part in the BBC competition: "She was 22 [when it happened] so young. You know when you look at them and you go, 'She ain't going to do that again'. I could see in her face."

Earlier in the summer, Zara posted an adorable tribute to Sam in honour of his birthday. Sharing some sweet snaps from their time together, she wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAMMY. You have taught me not to take life too seriously. You have taught me that laughter is the best medicine, always. You seriously are one in a million in every single way. I really don't know what I’d do without you… I absolutely adore you beyond words. Love you endlessly."