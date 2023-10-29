Strictly Come Dancing eliminates fifth contestant from show – find out who

Strictly Come Dancing lost another celebrity contestant on Sunday night when Zara McDermott was eliminated from the competition.
The reality star and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima faced Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off, which saw both couples perform their Halloween routines once again.
Adam and Luba were up first with their American Smooth to 'Magic Moments' by Perry Como, and were followed by Zara and Graziano's Charleston to 'Jeepers Creepers' by Al Donahue and his Orchestra.
After both pairs danced for a second time, the judges gave their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Adam. With the majority votes, Adam and Luba were sent through to week seven.
Anton said of his decision: "Well it's not much of a consolation now – but both couples danced very well and both couples put their best foot forward. But for me, it was couple that was the best quality – and that couple is Adam and Luba."
Head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have chosen to save Adam and Luba.
Speaking about her time on the show, Zara told host Tess Daly: "I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.
"My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can't believe it's over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them."
Tess then asked Graziano if he had any words for Zara, to which he praised the presenter for her hard work and dedication. "She has been great for me 8:00am till 21:00pm," he said. "Never stopping asking just for a half an hour break. She is literally what Strictly is all about. A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job.
"You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks. You have never danced before. I am so proud of you.
"So proud of you honestly," he added.
Zara and Graziano's departure from the competition may come as no surprise to viewers as the pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with 25 points on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola landed the top spot with 38 points thanks to their incredible Salsa to 'Murder On The Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Zara's elimination comes after a dramatic week for the show following Amanda Abbington's shock departure.
The Sherlock actress pulled out of the competition on Monday due to "personal reasons". In a statement posted on Instagram, Amanda said she didn't make the decision "easily or lightly".
"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside," she wrote.
She went on to say: "I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 4 November at 19:05pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with the results show on Sunday 5 November at 7:20pm on BBC One.