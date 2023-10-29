Strictly Come Dancing eliminates fifth contestant from show – find out who

Strictly Come Dancing lost another celebrity contestant on Sunday night when Zara McDermott was eliminated from the competition.

The reality star and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima faced Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off, which saw both couples perform their Halloween routines once again.

© Guy Levy Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima went home on Sunday

Adam and Luba were up first with their American Smooth to 'Magic Moments' by Perry Como, and were followed by Zara and Graziano's Charleston to 'Jeepers Creepers' by Al Donahue and his Orchestra.

After both pairs danced for a second time, the judges gave their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Adam. With the majority votes, Adam and Luba were sent through to week seven.

© BBC Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk performed their American Smooth in the dance-off

Anton said of his decision: "Well it's not much of a consolation now – but both couples danced very well and both couples put their best foot forward. But for me, it was couple that was the best quality – and that couple is Adam and Luba."

Head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have chosen to save Adam and Luba.

Speaking about her time on the show, Zara told host Tess Daly: "I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

© Guy Levy Graziano Di Prima praised Zara for her hard work

"My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can't believe it's over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them."

Tess then asked Graziano if he had any words for Zara, to which he praised the presenter for her hard work and dedication. "She has been great for me 8:00am till 21:00pm," he said. "Never stopping asking just for a half an hour break. She is literally what Strictly is all about. A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job.

© Guy Levy Zara and Graziano lost the dance-off on Sunday

"You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks. You have never danced before. I am so proud of you.

"So proud of you honestly," he added.

Zara and Graziano's departure from the competition may come as no surprise to viewers as the pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with 25 points on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola landed the top spot with 38 points thanks to their incredible Salsa to 'Murder On The Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

WATCH: Ellie and Vito close Halloween special with epic Salsa

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole) 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani) 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace) 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones) 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton) 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse) 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

Zara's elimination comes after a dramatic week for the show following Amanda Abbington's shock departure.

The Sherlock actress pulled out of the competition on Monday due to "personal reasons". In a statement posted on Instagram, Amanda said she didn't make the decision "easily or lightly".

MORE: Strictly viewers issue same complaint after Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington's dance

READ: Everything Strictly's Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice have said about their partnership

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside," she wrote.

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington pulled out of the competition on Monday

She went on to say: "I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 4 November at 19:05pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with the results show on Sunday 5 November at 7:20pm on BBC One.