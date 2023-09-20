Graziano Di Prima 'upset' Zara McDermott with comment during Strictly training

It sounds like the Strictly Come Dancing couple are already getting on like a house on fire!

Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima shared a hilarious video of himself with his new celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, while teasing her about her dance moves during training.

Captioning the video: "I did it on Day 1 she hasn’t let me forget it," the text over the video read: "When she gets upset after I said she dances like a camel." In the clip, the pair were lip-synching to a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip where Kim and Kourtney are arguing, with Graziano saying: "I think you take things very sensitively and that’s fine I just need to not make those jokes with you."

Zara mimed back: " No I don’t think they’re - I think they’re just rude!" To which he replied: "To me it’s a joke, to you it’s rude, so I won’t make them to you." Watch the video here…

WATCH: Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott had a hilarious exchange during Strictly training

Fans were loving the funny moment, with one commenting: "I feel like these two are like brother and sister. Great partnership," while another person added: "Hahaha loving this partnership already." A third wrote: "Absolutely brilliant! Cannot wait for Saturday night… I think this could be your year!"

The pair are having fun on Strictly rehearsals

Speaking about her decision to take part on Strictly, Zara previously told BBC: "I think the idea of pushing myself out of my comfort zone is something that I've tried to do the whole of my 20s. Dancing is something that I know I'm not very good at and I'm not very strong and confident at.

"I’ve never been the girl to even dance in a nightclub in front of my friends, or dance at a bar because I'm just really nervous about how I look and I feel like this is going to be literally throwing myself into the deep end and doing something that I'm completely not confident with, and just giving it a go."

© Instagram Zara has been paired up with pro dancer Graziano Di Prima

She added: "I actually remember watching the first series when I was seven, with my Nan when she was looking after us. We would watch the show and replicate the dances ourselves in the living room. She’s sadly passed away now but I just think that she would be over the moon if she knew that I was doing this. I feel like she’s looking down on me and I’m thinking of her a lot with every moment of this, she’s my little guardian angel watching and being really proud."