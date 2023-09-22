Sex Education season four: who dies in new episodes?

Sex Education is finally back on our screens, and we couldn’t be happier to be back with our favourite characters, even if it is to say goodbye to them for the final instalment of the smash hit show. One goodbye happens much more suddenly than we expected though, as a character is killed off mid-way through the show. Details ahead and warning, spoiler alert for season four, episode four ahead…

After spending a somewhat turbulent time with her education in the USA, Maeve returns home to discover that her mother, the troubled but loving Erin who has a deeply complicated relationship with Maeve due to her drug addiction, has overdosed and died. As a result, Maeve spends time working on a crossword puzzle while in shock, before holding Otis’ hand for support when she finally returns to her friends.

Taking to X to discuss Maeve’s heartbreaking storyline, one person wrote: "Maeve finally got something she worked hard for and then the teacher had some kind of ego problem, and now her mum’s causing her heartache again."

In previous seasons, Erin (played by Anne Marie Duff) was a supporting character who attempted to improve her relationship with Maeve, despite being an absent mother to her daughter for most of her life, leading Maeve to grow up with her brother, Sean. In season two, Erin moves in with Maeve and confirms that she is sober, only for Maeve to discover drugs and contact a social worker over concern for her younger sister, causing Erin to lose custody. The pair eventually reconcile before Maeve leaves for America.

Speaking about her character on the show, Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, told Newsweek what trait she would most like from the character, explaining: "The "one" would be that she's unapologetic, I think that's what I've learned from her in my own life. I'm trying to hold my head high and not apologise and be nice all the time because that's not always necessary. I realised it's a wonderful quality to be able to spend your energy on people who are actually worth it."

Fans have been loving the final season, which landed on Netflix in late September. One person wrote: "Cried a lot watching Sex Education Season 4. It was brilliant," while another person added: "#sexeducation is soooo good and important that it hurts. Not because I envy the talent and work of the creators, but because it just makes you laugh and cry simultaneously every like 5 minutes. Brilliant."