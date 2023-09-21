Why is Sex Education ending after season four? Real reason revealed

It's time for Sex Education to take a final bow. After four incredible seasons, the hit Netflix series has come to an end, concluding the journeys of Otis, Eric, Maeve and more. But, after becoming one of the most popular shows on the streamer, why is Sex Education ending?

Laurie Nunn, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey have all revealed why now is the perfect time to say goodbye. Here's what we know…

Why is Sex Education ending after season four?

All good things must come to an end, and for creator Laurie Nunn, the show had simply run its course, a decision established in the writer's room. Back in July, the show's official Instagram account released a statement, with Laurie explaining: "We've decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

She added: "We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can't wait to share it with you."

© Netflix The writers felt that the story had come to a natural end

With Sex Education following the students at Moordale Secondary School, and later Cavendish Sixth Form College, it's hardly surprising that the writers would want to end the show before each of the characters went their separate ways. If the show carried on after they'd all left school, how would Otis run his unofficial sex clinic?

While the writers made the choice to wrap up the story, it also sounds like the cast were equally ready to say goodbye. Last year, Ncuti Gatwa spoke to Rolling Stone about Sex Education, commenting, "I feel like we've outgrown it and we've given everything we can to it."

Reflecting on his time on the series, Ncuti explained: "It was very hard; it was such a big show. When you're telling stories that haven't been seen before, there's always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn't always joyous. I feel like we've outgrown it and we've given everything we can to it…

© Samir Hussein Ncuti Gatwa said that the cast and crew had "given everything we can to it"

"It fast-tracked me into the downsides of this industry. I remember being told by an executive producer that white people wouldn't understand my character, Eric, which incensed me. There's an entire show there for white people to understand."

© Netflix Emma Mackey also felt ready to say goodbye

Meanwhile, Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve in the Netflix drama, also revealed that she had "said goodbye" to her character after season four.

Speaking to Radio Times in February 2023, she said: "Season 5? I just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve."