Dr Uchenna Okoye's cause of death has been confirmed by coroner after the television star and dental expert passed away tragically on Friday 15 September aged 53.

A coroner's report obtained by MailOnline, states that Uchenna had suffered a bleed on the brain as a result of a burst blood vessel, known as an aneurysm, which caused a "subarachnoid haemorrhage".

Uchenna had collapsed at her home on Friday and died a few hours later. Following the coroner's report, the 53-year-old's family released a statement which read: Dr Uchenna's sudden death was due to natural causes.

"We are devastated, and our hearts are broken that her beautiful, full life has been cut so short. As a family, our priority right now is to take care of her young daughter and continue her legacy and keep her memory alive. A private celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks."

Uchenna sadly leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter, whom she shared with her ex-husband and fellow doctor, Chidi Ngwaba.

Uchenna was best known for her television appearances on popular shows like Channel 5's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, but she had also made regular appearances on shows like BBC Breakfast and ITV's This Morning over the years offering her expertise on dentistry.

Upon hearing the news of Uchenna's tragic passing, This Morning host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to share a statement. "Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye," she wrote. "We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning. Sending all my love to her family."

Meanwhile, other tributes have poured in for the late mother-of-one. BBC radio presenter Jo Whiley said: "Devastating news. Sending love to her daughter, family and London Smiling team. Strong, beautiful, funny Uchenna. Awful. Just awful."

Uchenna's family announced her death on social media writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the much loved and respected Cosmetic Dentist, Dr Uchenna Okoye, who passed away after falling ill at home on Friday 15th September 2023.

"At this time, we ask for your prayers for her young daughter, her family, her team of staff at London Smiling Dental Group and her friends who are all struggling to come to terms with her loss. We request that you respect Uchenna’s family’s wishes for privacy at this very difficult time."