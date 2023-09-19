Alfonso Ribeiro promises tearful Len Goodman tribute for first DWTS season since his death

Dancing with the Stars comes back for its 32nd season on September 29 to ABC and Disney+

Dancing with the Stars' next season, its 32nd, will look and feel a little bit different this time around, as it will be the first time in 17 years Len Goodman won't be on the judges' panel.

The beloved DWTS judge passed away on April 22, 2023 – some months after bidding farewell to the show – aged 78 in a hospice center in Kent after a battle with bone cancer.

The English dancer had been one of the dance competition's most stern, though celebrated, judges since joining in 2005; he was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2006 to 2016.

Ahead of the 32nd season's premiere on September 28, Alfonso Ribeiro – who returns to his usual role as host alongside new host Julianne Hough – opened up to People about how the show will honor Len's legacy.

"I can guarantee you that every one of those pros will be making sure that the routines are still designed for Len," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum maintained, adding: "I know I've talked to a few of them and they will be putting in specific steps that Len used to love, just to make sure that the content is still there for Len."

Further, Len won't be honored solely through the contestant's dance routines, and Alfonso added that the show is "looking at doing something" to pay tribute to their beloved host.

© Getty Len was a host for 17 years

"There won't be a dry eye in the house," the host promised, adding: "It'll be amazing. I mean, he was the best."

Len's death was confirmed earlier this year with a statement from his agent Jackie Gill, where Len was described as "a much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

A painting of the late professional ballroom dancer at his memorial

He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, his son, James, and two grandchildren.

© Getty DWTS returns September 28

The next season of DWTS premieres on ABC and Disney+ on September 28, and its stacked cast of celebrity dancers have already been announced.

The list includes Alyson Hannigan from How I Met Your Mother, Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules and Tom "Scandoval" fame, comedian Lele Pons, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Brady Bunch alum Barry Williams, reality star Harry Jowsey, and more.

