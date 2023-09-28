The Rookie's Nathan Fillion teams up with Castle co-star for unexpected new project - watch

Fans have missed seeing Nathan Fillion's cheerful face on social media in recent weeks as he's taken a step back while the writers strikes have been in full swing.

But on Tuesday, he delighted his legions of loyal followers by returning with a post they weren't expecting.

Nathan revealed he'd teamed up with his friend and former Castle co-star, Michael Trucco - who also stars alongside him in The Rookie, for a challenging new project.

WATCH: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion reunites with his former Castle co-star for unexpected project in his backyard

Nathan posted a video - which can be seen above - of him and Michael getting stuck into some serious gardening.

The pair were in the tropical backyard of Nathan's impressive home and cutting back bushes with vigor. His caption read: "@themichaeltrucco and I are co-workers, friends, and neighbors. In that order.

"He’s very talented, super good at being friends, and always willing to tackle a job with me that I would never do on my own. I hope you all have a Trucco in your life, or at least in your backyard."

© Getty Images Michael played Nathan's character's love rival in the show Castle

Michael highlighted their fun-natured friendship when he commented: "Thanks for letting me stay here in the yard. The tent is really quite comfortable."

Fans loved seeing them working as a team together again and cherished the off-set reunion too. But they were also not expecting to see them hard at work and some were surprised that given his status in Hollywood, he didn't have a gardener doing the heavy lifting.

© Getty Images Nathan Fillion and Michael Trucco are also co-stars on The Rookie

It was a welcome relief for many who were starting to wonder what had happened to Nathan as he's been noticeably absent on Instagram recently.

One said: "THANK GOD YOU'RE ALIVE I MISSED YOU @nathanfillion !! I love your mustache," and another added: "I forgot to say how much I missed you. I was worrying so much about you."

© Instagram Nathan reunited with his The Rookie co-stars on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines

Others were eager to find out when season six of The Rookie would finally come to fruition.

Their questions are timely as last week the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)arrived at a tentative agreement, signaling the potential end of a nearly five-month-long strike.

© Raymond Liu Fans are eager to know when The Rookie will return

The John Nolan actor had previously been spotted with co-stars Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neill and more on the picket lines.

Nathan sported a completely different look in the photos as fans were quick to notice Nathan's impressive moustache. It's unclear whether the actor is growing his facial hair for an upcoming role, or whether he simply fancied a change, but either way, he's rocking it!

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.