The actor has played Officer John Nolan in the ABC show since it began

Nathan Fillion has been noticeably absent from social media in recent months and fans are eager to find out why.

The usually vocal actor hasn't posted on his Instagram feed since June 22 leaving his followers concerned for his wellbeing.

While the Hollywood writers strike has pressed pause on his show The Rookie, Nathan has seemingly taken a hiatus online too.

Fans have been commenting on the posts that remain on his feed with many asking the same thing: "Where have you gone?" one follower recently wrote: "How are you doing? You have been quiet. I hope all is well with you. Keep us posted," as another added: "Can you post something or a selfie please? We miss you and your ruggedly handsome face."

There were plenty of eager messages from fans quizzing him on the future of the show and season six too.

The Rookie creator, Alexi Hawley, recently responded to concerns over the delay of the latest season amid Nathan's new role in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy movie.

© Raymond Liu The Rookie fans are eager to know when the show will return

The writer commented on a post from TV Line on X that shared an article asking if Nathan's part in the movie could further delay episodes of the popular ABC police drama.

"Nope!" he simply wrote, and fans were quick to express their relief. One wrote: "Thank you for clarifying, we appreciate you so much Alexi," while another added: "Quick to dispel the rumors. Love this!"

© Getty Nathan has been a frequent collaborator and close friend of director James Gunn for years

The actor won't begin shooting the new project until next year, with production set to commence in January 2024. As for what Nathan is doing in the interim?

In light of the ongoing writers' strike, the network released a new fall schedule that comprised mainly of unscripted shows, meaning The Rookie will likely hit screens during mid-season.

New episodes were initially reportedly due to start filming at the end of June, ready to air in the fall, but that has now been pushed back.

As for the show's spin-off drama, The Rookie: Feds, ABC has yet to reveal whether the second season will go ahead at all.

© Instagram In March, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday in Thailand

While he's likely hungry to get back to playing John Nolan on his show, he's excited to shoot his superhero flick and be reunited with director, James Gunn, too.

He told Collider: "He honestly loves telling stories, and I love hearing them. I love stories. I'm extremely picky about how I'm entertained, how I wanna spend my time being entertained, and how I select my entertainment.

© Getty Nathan Fillion plays the lead role in the ABC show

"James is able to make me feel things. James is able to have emotions well up within me. James can get me invested. Those things have never changed about James."

The pair first worked together on James' directorial debut, Slither, in 2006, and have been frequent collaborators ever since.

