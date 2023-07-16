The Rookie creator responds to concerns over season 6 delay amid Nathan Fillion's project away from show

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley has responded to concerns over the delay of season six amid Nathan Fillion's new role in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy movie.

Taking to Twitter, the writer commented on a post from TV Line that shared an article asking if Nathan's part in the film could further delay the release of season six.

"Nope!" he simply wrote, and fans were quick to express their relief and appreciation for Alexi's response. One person wrote: "Thank you for clarifying, we appreciate you so much Alexi," while another added: "Quick to dispel the rumors. Love this!

© Getty Nathan has been cast in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy movie

A third person commented: "Thank you soooo much Alexi!!!"

Alexi's tweet comes after the announcement that Nathan has joined the cast of Superman: Legacy as Guy Gardner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

The actor will begin shooting the new project next year, with production set to commence in January 2024.

© Raymond Liu Nathan plays John Nolan in The Rookie

Director James Gunn revealed the news on social media, writing: "Hooray! Welcome to the Superman: Legacy cast, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific, and my old pal @nathanfillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner!"

Nathan's exciting role away from The Rookie comes amid some good news for the popular ABC show, which received a nod in this year's Emmy nominations for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

MORE: Nathan Fillion's long-haired snap from the 90s will make your head spin

SEE: Emmy Awards 2023: Pedro Pascal and Jenna Ortega lead nominees

Celebrating the news on social media, the show's official Instagram account wrote: "Congratulations to #TheRookie on the #Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! #EmmyNoms #Emmys."

The drama's cast were clearly over the moon with the recognition, with Lucy Chen actress Melissa O'Neill commenting: "LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOO," while Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, replied: "Hell yeah!!"

Fans of the show also flocked to the comments section to share messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "CONGRATS TEAM! SO DESERVED."

The series will return with a sixth season

Other fans took the opportunity to ask about the release of season six, with one person responding: "Congrats!! Now give us season 6."

ABC has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming sixth season. However, many fans are convinced that filming for the new season has already commenced as the show's official Instagram has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes content.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion shares behind-the-scenes video from The Rookie

While production on new episodes was reportedly due to commence at the end of June, it's likely that the ongoing writers' strike may have delayed this and so it's unclear whether filming has actually begun.

New seasons of the show usually start airing in the fall, but in light of the ongoing writers' strike, ABC has released a new fall schedule comprised of mainly unscripted shows, meaning that scripted shows like The Rookie will likely hit screens during mid-season.

As for the show's spin-off drama, The Rookie: Feds, ABC has yet to reveal whether the second season will go ahead at all.

© Christopher Willard The Rookie: Feds has yet to be renewed for a second season

Niecy Nash, who stars in the show, told TV Line: "I haven't heard anything, I'm the same as you. I'm a lady in waiting."