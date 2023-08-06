The Rookie star Eric Winter wows fans with incredible throwback post amid season 6 delay

Filming for season six has yet to commence

The Rookie star Eric Winter has wowed fans with some incredible throwback snaps to his younger years.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a series of pictures, including one of him as a teenager that showed the youngster hard at work at a school desk. The second snap appears to be taken at Walt Disney World and shows Eric, who was a toddler at the time, beaming while standing alongside Goofy.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion shares behind-the-scenes video from The Rookie

The third and final snap shows a young Eric smiling while standing beside his father, who had his arm around his son's shoulder.

In the caption, Eric wrote: "Love stumbling across old pics. You know I meant business with the cuffs on my pants too!" He added the hashtags: "#iykyk #fbf #missyoudad."

The actor's fans were quick to comment on the photographs, with many pointing out the undeniable resemblance between young Eric and his two children, Sebella and Dylan.

One person wrote: "Whoa! Dylan is your twin! Great pictures!" while another added: "Sebella is your twin!!!"

A third fan commented: "You look so much like your dad and Sebella looks just like you."

© Eric Winter/Instagram Eric with his wife Roselyn Sánchez and their children, Sebella and Dylan

Eric shares his children with actress Roselyn Sánchez. The couple, who began dating after meeting at an L.A. party in 2005, tied the knot in November 2008.

Four years later, in 2012, they welcomed their daughter, Sebella Rose Winter. Then in 2017, their family expanded even further with the birth of their son, Dylan Gabriel Winter.

MORE: The Rookie's Eric Winter almost had a completely different career – details

READ: 5 surprising facts about Nathan Fillion you need to know

Eric's throwback post comes amid the ongoing writers' strike that has caused production on various TV shows to come to a halt, including The Rookie.

© ABC The writers' strike has caused production on various TV shows to come to a halt

Production on the upcoming sixth season was reportedly due to begin in June. However, it's likely that filming hasn't yet commenced in light of the strike.

Industry insiders have predicted that the strike will be settled in the fall. If this is true, fans can expect filming to begin shortly after, which means the new episodes will most likely arrive on our screens mid-season.

While the show usually starts up again in the fall, ABC has made some changes to its fall schedule, which is now mainly comprised of unscripted series.

Eric showed his support for the strike in a post to Instagram last month which saw him and his wife, Roselyn, posing alongside fellow actor Matt Cedeno, on the picket lines.

© @ebwinter/Instagram Eric on the picket lines with his wife Roselyn Sánchez and Matt Cedeno

He wrote in the caption: "It was a busy morning on the streets of Burbank," adding the hashtags: "#wgastrike #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong".

Fans were quick to rally behind the stars, with one person writing: "Behind you guys all the way! Hope you get what you deserve!"

While the strike may have set production back a little, fans will be glad to know that Nathan Fillion's new role in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy won't delay it any further.

© Getty Nathan has been cast as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

Show creator Alexi Hawley took to Twitter recently to reassure fans. Responding to a post from TV Line that asked if Nathan's role in the film could further delay the release of series six, he simply responded: "Nope".