Amanda Holden finally breaks silent on Bruno Tonioli replacing David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli has replaced David Walliams as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent after the TV personality left the show following backlash for controversial comments - and Amanda Holden has weighed in on her former co-star’s replacement.

Although Amanda was initially in support of David remaining on the show, she was full of praise for his replacement. Chatting about Valentine’s Day at JD Williams, she told HELLO!: "This year we welcome Bruno [on BGT] who I’ve known for years. He’s a wonderful ball of energy and in a good way, he’s already broken every rule! So much so that Simon will probably have to throw out any rulebook this year!

"It’s going to be a brilliant series. We’ve only filmed auditions in London so far but we can't wait to get to Manchester for the first time since the pandemic hit. My biggest piece of advice is if you're playing a musical instrument through an unusual body part, please make sure you go to the toilet first!"

She added: "I’m always nervous at the beginning of every series because the show means so much to me. It really is the best show on telly especially because it’s one of the few shows left where the whole family, every generation, can sit down and enjoy together and have a conversation with some laughter and tears."

Amanda previously showed her support for the Little Britain star. While chatting to GMB at The Variety Awards on Monday, the mum-of-two gushed: "I would like to see the judging panel look like it looked before. We are a great team, we're a family." When asked whether she was 'Team David', Amanda enthused: "Of course, I'm 'Team David'.

David left the series following his controversial comments

David apologised for his comments in a statement back in November, saying: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020… These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

