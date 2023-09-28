David Walliams' lesser-known home away from the glare of the media

David Walliams is suing the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent after the presenter's offensive comments from 2020 were leaked. Amid this drama the star could be spending more time away from London, as did you know that the comedian has a secret home away from the glare of the spotlight?

The comedian has a beachfront property in Hove, East Sussex, on a strip branded 'Millionaires' Row'. A scroll through the star's Instagram feed, which boasts two million followers, reveals a few glimpses of the picture-perfect seafront abode.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows her support for David Walliams

David seems to like snapping photos on his outdoor terrace which overlooks the picturesque beach and sea beyond. The outdoor area has modern railings around it, separating it from the public pebbled beach.

The Daily Mail has reported that his idyllic property could be under threat due to coastal erosion, and there's a prediction that the home wouldn't exist in 2040. There is now a 15-year project to help save the homes, but it costs a staggering £35 million.

What about David Walliams' London home?

Over the past few years, David has allowed fans to see various corners of his UK capital residence via his Instagram feed. He has a modern kitchen with a marble worktop and an open shelving unit displaying a selection of glassware.

David has a modern kitchen

A recent video clip, to promote his new book, The Blunders, gave us a glimpse at the star's eclectic bookshelf which could be in his home office, which he used a lot during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star often poses on his stairs

His staircase is a favoured location for a snap, where he often poses with his beloved docs, Bert and Ernie.

Where else has David Walliams lived?

The author previously lived in Supernova Heights, a Belsize Park mansion that famously belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis. The three-bedroom property was spread over five floors, and David reportedly enlisted a team of architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as an "exceptional architectural masterpiece".

SEE: David Walliams poses in incredibly rare photo with son Alfred amid TV break

© Photo: Rex The presenter is suing the company behind BGT

David bought the house in 2005 for £3.25million and lived there with his former wife Lara Stone and their son Alfred. However, he listed it for sale for £5.35million in 2018, and it sold in March 2019.

What has David Walliams said about his BGT comments?

© Anthony Harvey David Walliams no longer appears on Britain's Got Talent

The Guardian published a leaked transcript of the recording containing David's derogatory and sexually explicit remarks.

In a statement, the bestselling children's book author said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020."

He went on to say: "These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."