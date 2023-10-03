Boiling Point was a big success when it landed in 2021, picking up a number of award nominations at the BAFTAs for Outstanding British Film and Best Acor in a Leading Role for Stephen Graham.

The film's critical acclaim has now prompted a four-part TV series which premiered on the BBC over the weekend. The cast, including Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Ray Panthaki and Hannah Walters all reprising their roles.

WATCH: The official trailer for BBC series Boiling Point

But viewers might be wondering how the spin-off series leads on from the movie, particularly following the film's dramatic final scenes. Here's all you need to know...

How did the Boiling Point film end?

Boiling Point focuses on Head Chef Andy Jones who is a master in his field at the Jones & Sons restaurant. Packed full of adrenaline and tense moments, the entire movie was filmed in a single-take format and explored the ins and outs of running a high-intensity kitchen at the heart of London.

As fans of the film will know, Andy is highly successful in his job, but his mental health and general wellbeing suffer as a result. Struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, and while coming to terms with his recent split from his wife, the high-pressure environment and his demons come to a head following a particularly stressful night at the eatery.

© Kevin Baker Vinette Robinson as Carly in Boiling Point

The team learn they have been downgraded to a three-star health rating, Andy gets a tense visit from his boss regarding financial difficulties, and there's an engagement taking place, but suddenly all focus shifts to the poor customer with a nut allergy (who was about to get engaged) who ends up ingesting nuts in her food unknowingly and an emergency ensues.

After a team meeting to determine the grave mistake, Andy gets in a fight with his co-worker Freeman and he comes to terms with the fact that his mismanagement is to blame for the ordeal. Andy then retreats to his office to consume alcohol and drugs. He goes to leave his office but collapses in the final scenes of the movie, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

© Kevin Baker Stephen Graham plays Andy in the hit show

Where does BBC's Boiling Point pick up from?

The four-part BBC series picks up around six months on from where the film ended. With Andy seemingly no longer in the picture (but still alive and seen in scenes by himself), Carly, along with the rest of the previous kitchen team, has set up her own restaurant in Dalston called Point North.

© James Stack Izuka Hoyle as Camille in Boiling Point

Carly is keen to impress investors and works her team hard to prove their restaurant is the best. But, at the same time, she's battling her own personal issues with her mum who, in the first episode, continuously calls her daughter with a "medical emergency", only for Carly to leave the busy kitchen and find there was no emergency at all.

Much like the film, the BBC show focuses on mental health as a theme, self-harm, gender identity, addiction and poverty.

© James Stack Ray Panthaki as Freeman in Boiling Point

Who are the new cast members joining Boiling Point?

Fans will be delighted to know that familiar faces such as Vinette Robinson, Stephen Graham, Ray Panthaki, Izuka Hoyle, and Hannah Walters are all back to reprise their roles. But, there are also some new stars joining the cast.

© Kevin Baker Steven Ogg joins cast of Boiling Point

Joel MacCormack has joined as Liam Astrid, a businessman who is keen to secure investment for Point North. Actor Stephen Odubola takes on the role as Johnny, a chef who has his first day in the Point North kitchen in episode one but, to begin with, finds the job overwhelming.

Shaun Fagan is another new face in the cast who plays chef Bolton. Missy Haysom, meanwhile, plays the role of Kit, plays Kit who is part of the waiting staff. Other new names joining BBC's Boiling Point are: Ahmed, Malek, Steven Ogg and Cathy Tyson.