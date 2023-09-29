Stephen Graham reveals real reason why he is not a main character in Boiling Point series

Stephen Graham received critical acclaim for his performance in the hit 2021 drama Boiling Point, which follows the high pressure and intensity of working in the kitchen of a busy restaurant. The film proved so successful that it has now been turned into a BBC series, however, the Time actor will only have a minor role in it. Find out why…

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Stephen, who is producing the show, explained: "There is not enough working-class drama on our screens and with our own production company we’re in a position to make that happen. This time I am not front and centre because we wanted to give others their moment in the sun."

WATCH: The trailer for Boiling Point TV series

Instead of Andy Jones taking centre stage, most of the drama will instead focus on his sous chef Carly, who has started a new venture, Point North, eight months after the events of the movie.

Speaking about the role, Vinette Robinson, who plays Carly, told BBC: "For Carly, the idea of Point North had been a long-held dream, and she was unexpectedly given the opportunity to follow it. It’s infused with her love, in the only way she knows how to show it, which is through food. It is something that was a profound and emotional experience for her growing up so that's how she presents it. Point North is like an ode to her childhood, the menu, where she comes from, the places she inhabited."

© Kevin Baker Vinette Robinson in Boiling Point

Stephen added that it is "one of the finest things I have been part of". The star previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the impact the film has had on people, explaining: "I went to an event recently and there was a private chef there. And as I walked in the door he was just like, 'Oh my God.’

"So I asked if he’d seen Boiling Point. And he was like, 'You don’t understand, this film changed my life. I used to be like that. That was me. That was where I was living my life and it it made me realise — it helped me change my way.’ And he was really lovely and very sweet. And he must be brilliant because he’s a private chef, and his food was delicious. But he said it resonated with him so much."

When is Boiling Point’s air date?

The show will premiere on BBC One of Sunday 1 October, with episodes of the four-part series airing every Sunday. However, if you can't wait that long to find out what happens next, the entire series will land on BBC iPlayer from 1 October. Enjoy!